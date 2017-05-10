Murphy Calls For Special Prosecutor

“No matter the mistakes that Director Comey has made, the timing of his firing clearly suggests that President Trump is trying to influence or upend the FBI’s investigation into his campaign’s possible collusion with a foreign government. It simply defies logic that President Trump, who made the FBI investigation of Hillary Clinton’s e-mails a centerpiece of his campaign, would all of the sudden convert to the view that Clinton was treated unfairly,” Murphy, a Democrat, stated in a release from his office.
“Two things must happen now. First, clearly the time is now for an independent prosecutor. The president’s continued refusal to support the appointment of a prosecutor would confirm America’s worst fears about the motivation for Comey’s firing.
“Second, the Senate must rise to this constitutional challenge and insist that Director Comey be replaced by a person of unquestioned independence and integrity, not a partisan hack. The Senate, designed by the Founding Fathers as the guardian of democratic norms, must now rise to meet the gravity of this moment.”
posted by: Noteworthy on May 10, 2017 12:55pm
Sen Chris Murphy is a lite weight pretending to be a U.S. Senator. He follows in the steps of Sen. Blumenthal who attaches himself to every decision getting press attention and falsely claims, or certainly overstates that the sky is falling - we’re in a constitional crisis.
These are false statements designed to inflame the base, get headlines and waste the time and money of voters and taxpayers.
The firing of Comey didn’t happen fast enough. He had lost the respect of career FBI people a long time ago. He is a divisive figure in the bureau and has questionable management skills. Firing him was the right thing to do.
As for Murphy’s knee jerk, reactionary and posturing BS - that’s what it is. There is nothing about firing Comey that has anything to do with a Russia investigation nor will it stop anything that the bureau is doing relative to Trump, his associates or any other investigation. It all continues. We need a special prosecutor to do what exactly that the bureau is not currently doing?
And by the way - Chris Murphy - tell us exactly what evidence you have seen, have heard of, have sniffed out that there was or is any direct collusion or something illegal between the Trump campaign team, Trump himself relative to the last election. Is there one scintilla, one smell of something illegal? If so, say so. Otherwise, shut up.