Murphy Calls For Special Prosecutor

by Staff | May 10, 2017 8:33 am

(1) Comment | Post a Comment | E-mail the Author

Posted to: Politics, True Vote

Connecticut U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy Wednesday called for the naming of an independent prosecutor into President Trump’s dramatic firing of FBI Director James Comey. “No matter the mistakes that Director Comey has made, the timing of his firing clearly suggests that President Trump is trying to influence or upend the FBI’s investigation into his campaign’s possible collusion with a foreign government. It simply defies logic that President Trump, who made the FBI investigation of Hillary Clinton’s e-mails a centerpiece of his campaign, would all of the sudden convert to the view that Clinton was treated unfairly,” Murphy, a Democrat, stated in a release from his office. “Two things must happen now. First, clearly the time is now for an independent prosecutor. The president’s continued refusal to support the appointment of a prosecutor would confirm America’s worst fears about the motivation for Comey’s firing. “Second, the Senate must rise to this constitutional challenge and insist that Director Comey be replaced by a person of unquestioned independence and integrity, not a partisan hack. The Senate, designed by the Founding Fathers as the guardian of democratic norms, must now rise to meet the gravity of this moment.”

Post a Comment

You must be logged in to comment

If you already have an account, please log in here | If not, please .

Comment