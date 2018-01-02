Nappier Not Expected To Seek Reelection
Another top elected office is opening up in state government, as State Treasurer Denise Nappier has reportedly decided not to seek a sixth four-year term.
Nappier is expected to announce her decision on Wednesday, according to someone familiar with her plans.
Nappier was first elected to the job in 1998, becoming the nation’s first African-American female state treasurer. She has easily won reelection since as the state’s chief financial officer, who oversees the management of $63 billion in state funds. She served five terms as treasure of the National Association of State Treasurers and advocated nationally for corporate governance reforms. In 2017 she announced significant gains in the state’s retirement plans and trust funds despite market instability.
Nappier’s expected announcement follows a similar decision by another popular Democratic constitutional officer, Attorney General George Jepsen, not to seek reelection in 2018.
Nappier’s decision will also increase pressure on Democrats to include one or more candidates of color on the 2018 ticket in what promises to be a tough election year for the party.
posted by: 1644 on January 2, 2018 8:44am
Yes, it is good that the pension funds increased 14%. However, this past year was hardly remarkable for “market instability”. Plus, equities markets were nearly all up, with the S & P 500 index was up about 25% for the year Bonds didn’t do too badly, either, (except for Puerto Rico), in spite of rising interest rates.
posted by: THREEFIFTHS on January 2, 2018 11:22am
@ 1644.Again Check out the New York State New York State Common Retirement Fund.
The New York State Common Retirement Fund (NYSCRF) is the third largest public pension plan in the nation with an audited value of $192.4 billion in assets held in trust for the retirement security of the more than one million members of the New York State and Local Retirement Systems (NYSLRS). As a long-term investor, NYSCRF has an investment approach which capitalizes on market opportunities and weathers market ups and downs. NYSCRF is widely regarded as one of the nation’s best-managed and best-funded pension plans.
$192.4 Billion
in audited value as of
March 31, 2017
https://www.osc.state.ny.us/pension/snapshot.htm
10.17% average five-year return 7.12% average 10-year return 8.69% average 20-year return
$10.9 Billion
in benefits paid out
in the last year
Notice this.
75% of
paid benefits comes
from investment
earnings
Like I told you My pension comes from New York State.So I will ask you again.What is stoping this state from doing the same type of investments?
posted by: 1644 on January 2, 2018 1:07pm
3/5’s:
1. CT lacks the scale of NYS. Many investments available to a large fund would not be available to CT.
2. CT’s funding ratio is far below that of NYS, making CT more risk adverse. CT cannot afford large losses, so doesn’t make high risk/high potential reward investments.
The state of CT’s pension funds is due to the historic and continuing unwillingness of nearly all parties, including state worker and teacher unions, to forgo present spending to fund future benefits, both pension and health care. This unwillingness may also be seen in New Haven’s finances, including the absence of any meaningful fund reserves. So, now we have a storm coming. At best we shall get wet and uncomfortable from a leaky roof. At worst our house will be swept off its rotted foundations.