Nappier Not Expected To Seek Reelection

Jan 2, 2018

State, Campaign 2018

Another top elected office is opening up in state government, as State Treasurer Denise Nappier has reportedly decided not to seek a sixth four-year term. Nappier is expected to announce her decision on Wednesday, according to someone familiar with her plans. Nappier was first elected to the job in 1998, becoming the nation’s first African-American female state treasurer. She has easily won reelection since as the state’s chief financial officer, who oversees the management of $63 billion in state funds. She served five terms as treasure of the National Association of State Treasurers and advocated nationally for corporate governance reforms. In 2017 she announced significant gains in the state’s retirement plans and trust funds despite market instability. Nappier’s expected announcement follows a similar decision by another popular Democratic constitutional officer, Attorney General George Jepsen, not to seek reelection in 2018. Nappier’s decision will also increase pressure on Democrats to include one or more candidates of color on the 2018 ticket in what promises to be a tough election year for the party.

posted by: 1644 on January 2, 2018 8:44am Yes, it is good that the pension funds increased 14%. However, this past year was hardly remarkable for “market instability”. Plus, equities markets were nearly all up, with the S & P 500 index was up about 25% for the year Bonds didn’t do too badly, either, (except for Puerto Rico), in spite of rising interest rates.

posted by: THREEFIFTHS on January 2, 2018 11:22am @ 1644.Again Check out the New York State New York State Common Retirement Fund.

The New York State Common Retirement Fund (NYSCRF) is the third largest public pension plan in the nation with an audited value of $192.4 billion in assets held in trust for the retirement security of the more than one million members of the New York State and Local Retirement Systems (NYSLRS). As a long-term investor, NYSCRF has an investment approach which capitalizes on market opportunities and weathers market ups and downs. NYSCRF is widely regarded as one of the nation’s best-managed and best-funded pension plans. $192.4 Billion

in audited value as of

March 31, 2017 https://www.osc.state.ny.us/pension/snapshot.htm 10.17% average five-year return 7.12% average 10-year return 8.69% average 20-year return

$10.9 Billion

in benefits paid out

in the last year Notice this.

75% of

paid benefits comes

from investment

earnings Like I told you My pension comes from New York State.So I will ask you again.What is stoping this state from doing the same type of investments?