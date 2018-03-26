Burglar Caught Napping

by Staff | Mar 26, 2018 1:04 pm

The cops got some help making two arrests Sunday — from the arrestees themselves.

One fell asleep inside the apartment he had broken into.

The other shot himself in the foot with an illegal sawed-off shotgun.

That’s according to police spokesman Office David Hartman. Here’s what he said happened:

At 2:13 a.m. the police to an Ellsworth Avenue apartment where a 54-year-old man said he’d shot himself after striking a shotgun shell with a hammer. He went to the hospital, where he told Detective Daniel Conklin that “he’d been paranoid after smoking crack cocaine, retrieved the weapon, and that while walking with it, shot himself.” Police charged the man, who’s a convicted felon, with criminal possession of a firearm, unlawful discharge, and possession of a sawed-off shotgun.

Around five hours later, police went to the scene of a reported break-in on Eastern Street — and found the alleged burglar, a 27-year-old Ansonia man, asleep on the living-room sofa. The man woke up and told the cops that an unnamed woman had let him and two friends into the home.The homeowner had in fact not been home, but had watched the man break into the home alone on a live video feed on her phone, connected to her surveillance system. Cops viewed the video, then charged the man with third-degree burglary and first-degree criminal trespass.