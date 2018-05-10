Napping While Black

by Staff | May 10, 2018 8:17 am

(18) Comments | Post a Comment | E-mail the Author

Posted to: Higher Ed, Legal Writes, True Vote

If you nap in your dormitory at Yale, you risk being investigated by the police and lectured on how you’re not being harassed. At least that’s the case if you’re a black student. Yale graduate student Lolade Siyonbola learned that when she fell asleep early Tuesday while working on a paper in a common room of the Hall of Graduate Studies, the dorm where she lives. A white student called campus police on her. Awakened from sleep, Siyonbola had the presence of mind to record what happened next on Facebook Live and resist police efforts to agree that she wasn’t being “harassed.” You can watch what happened here in her two Facebook Live videos. And read this account in the Yale Daily News. Without publicly apologizing or even admitting error, Yale’s graduate school dean, Lynn Cooley, stated in a community email message that sne’s “committed to redoubling our efforts to build a supportive community.” By Thursday morning, the main video had gone viral, with over 800,000 views. “I know this incident is a drop in the bucket of trauma Black folk have endured since Day 1 America, and you all have stories,” Siyonbola subsequently wrote on Facebook.

Share this story with others.

Post a Comment

You must be logged in to comment

If you already have an account, please log in here | If not, please .

Comments

posted by: SpecialK on May 9, 2018 9:07pm The cops were called there to investigate a complaint and they did. They can’t pick and choose which calls for service they respond to and which they don’t. It would have went much faster if Lolade Siyonbola just handed over her University ID card like they asked her to right away.

posted by: BevHills730 on May 9, 2018 9:21pm Yale has a long and terrible history on race starting with Elihu Yale. It seems like every year the university manages to generate another incident.

posted by: Samuel T. Ross-Lee on May 9, 2018 9:37pm Mr/Ms./Mrs. SpecialK, When the cops were called to investigate this complaint, the FIRST thing they should have done was make sure the person who called in the complaint was a student. From there they should have KNOWN, as Yale Police, if it is proper for a student to fall asleep in the Common Room. Every call from a white person to complain about the presence of a Black person should not lead to a humiliating “investigation” of the Black person. Had the white student been paying attention all academic year, perhaps she would KNOW who are dormmates are. Or were her Black classmates just invisible to her? Samuel T. Ross-Lee

posted by: HhE on May 9, 2018 10:05pm Why would Dean Cooley apologize or admit error? A fellow student called the police on Ms. Siyonbola, and apparently another student—under conditions that seam suspect, and racially motivated. The Yale Police did their jobs, professionally and politely. Which Yale Grad Student is the bigger jerk, I don’t know: the one who tries to troll people with on line videos, and wishes involuntary psychiatric commitment on others, or the one who calls the police, and be extension, the power of the state, on fellow students she objects too? Tough call.

posted by: LivingInNewHaven on May 9, 2018 10:11pm @SpecialK:

She is a student studying during finals. Anybody with a legitimate college education can relate to the exhaustion that accompanies finals. She opened her apartment with a key. This is preposterous!

When white people call the cops on black people, there is a horrifying possibility that a misunderstanding will lead to a murder. As a black person, I fear for my life at the prospect of someone being fearful of me for one reason, that I have black skin.

What happened to this woman was harassing, racist, and terrifying. 😢

posted by: Samuel T. Ross-Lee on May 9, 2018 10:17pm Ms./Mr./Mrs. HhE, There is no question about “bigger jerk.” There is only ONE jerk between the two students, and it’s not the one who attempts to protect herself from potential Police Harrassment. The kind that she constantly see bestowed on Black people when dealing with American police, on or off college campuses. Samuel T. Ross-Lee

posted by: Chip on May 10, 2018 4:06am Bottom line - this was a absolutely a racist incident from the woman who called the police to the treatment of the black woman who was extensively cross-examined by the police! So sick of this white privilege paranoia that is sweeping the country! Astounding this happened at Yale and the police chief is African-American! ZERO TOLERANCE FOR RACISM!

posted by: Morgan Barth on May 10, 2018 6:45am Wow—this whole incident is deeply unfortunate. I’m not sure how anyone could watch this and think that Ms. Siyonbola is being “a jerk.” She’s the one being completely unreasonably targeted and is perfectly calm and polite during the entire interaction. I think I can also empathize with YPD who is obligated to check out the call…but they REALLY drag it out. Long after it’s clear that they’re talking to a grad student they keep on investigating. They probably could have determined this just by showing up and having the situatinoal awareness to see someone asleep by an open laptop and thought “Oh, grad student writing a paper…NP.” Even if they felt obligated to ask a few questions they SHOULD have ended this interaction much more quickly with a courteous apology and a promise to check out the idiot/racist who made the phony call in the first place. Also, why can’t the Dean just apologize? MB

posted by: Timothy G. ORourke Jr. on May 10, 2018 7:12am And she resisted efforts that she wasn’t being harassed by the police by harassing the police for doing their job. There is absolutely no proof that this incident was racially motivated yet that nasty card keeps being played to the detriment of those that it seeks to protect, as it makes this lady look like a cry-baby.

posted by: William Kurtz “Which Yale Grad Student is the bigger jerk, I don’t know: the one who tries to troll people with on line videos, and wishes involuntary psychiatric commitment on others, or the one who calls the police, and be extension, the power of the state, on fellow students she objects too? “ Call on me; I know the answer to this one! There’s only one jerk and it’s the woman who called the cops because an African-American student fell asleep on a couch. I’m sympathetic to the officers, though, who seemed like they knew the ‘complaint’ was bogus but still needed to do their due diligence, having received a ‘complaint’ in the first place. Both SpecialK and Reverend Ross-Lee have points: you can’t expect the police to pick and choose what calls they bother to check out and every time some nervous racist calls them on a ‘suspicious’ person of color shouldn’t be a humiliating investigation into that person’s legitimacy. Maybe some sort of specific protocol and better training is in order? I would give these officers the benefit of the doubt (which I know is easy for me to do, sitting here) but it seems like their diplomatic skills are lacking a little bit.

posted by: elmcityresident on May 10, 2018 9:00am @Timothy G. ORourke Jr. I’m very interested in your interpretation of events, i’m very interested in what makes it not racially motivated? please enlighten me.

posted by: William Kurtz “There is absolutely no proof that this incident was racially motivated yet that nasty card keeps being played to the detriment of those that it seeks to protect, as it makes this lady look like a cry-baby.” “Hear this, you foolish and senseless people, who have eyes but do not see, who have ears but do not hear:” (Jeremiah 5:21). The ‘race card’ is a tired trope that ignores the reality of contemporary (not to mention historic) systemic and individual racism in this country, as well as influence is still has on social, economic, and political structures not to mention personal reactions. If you would be taken seriously in conversations about this matter, stop saying that and stop invalidating the lived experiences of people of color.

posted by: elmcityresident on May 10, 2018 9:07am I believe it could’ve been handle a little better by the officers if I was an officer in this day in time once she opened that dorm room door it was a done deal for me if I was a cop BUT the question remains was the complainant spoken too for her bogus 911 call???? people that make these kind of calls should be held accountable for being a waste of time for real emergent issues…..SMH

#SLEEPINGWHILEBLACK

posted by: LookOut on May 10, 2018 9:36am Let’s put this in perspective - only a few weeks ago, someone who didn’t belong in the Yale dorm areas somehow got in and eventually shot a student. So, when police get a call like this, they should absolutely do their job and check things out. If Siyonbola just showed her ID, this would have been done in 30 seconds. Disparaging statements about the caller and police only complicate an already messy issue. Let the police do their job - making the students safe. Sometimes that requires extra efforts - like showing your ID.

posted by: Morgan Barth on May 10, 2018 10:24am I’m not a lawyer, but it seems like there should be accountability for the student who called the police - she knew darn well she was calling on a fellow student. @ O’Rourke your insistence that race was not a factor in this is absurd…I can’t see any scenario in which the police are called to investigate a young white woman asleep at her laptop during finals in a college common room. MB 2005 Connecticut Code - Sec. 53a-180. Falsely reporting an incident in the first degree: Class D felony.

Sec. 53a-180. Falsely reporting an incident in the first degree: Class D felony. (a) A person is guilty of falsely reporting an incident in the first degree when, knowing the information reported, conveyed or circulated to be false or baseless, such person: (1) Initiates or circulates a false report or warning of an alleged occurrence or impending occurrence of a fire, explosion, catastrophe or emergency under circumstances in which it is likely that public alarm or inconvenience will result; or (2) reports, by word or action, to any official or quasi-official agency or organization having the function of dealing with emergencies involving danger to life or property, an alleged occurrence or impending occurrence of a fire, explosion or other catastrophe or emergency which did not in fact occur or does not in fact exist.

posted by: maskedavenger on May 10, 2018 10:30am Someone gets shot in the Yale dorm room? She opened her door, gave them a Yale ID, they continued to drag out the situation. Had they had the common sense to cut her lose and apologize at that point, this would not have been an issue. The fact that they say we want to investigate that you “belong” here is what gave away their racist motives. But one day karma will bite, it always does.

posted by: THREEFIFTHS on May 10, 2018 10:48am @ SpecialK.It Never Stops for people of color. White Neighbor Calls Cops On Bob Marley’s Granddaughter To Falsely Accuse Her Of Robbing An Airbnb Got surrounded by the police for being black in a white neighborhood,” one of the guests, Donisha Prendergast, a filmmaker and a granddaughter of Bob Marley, wrote on Instagram.

https://www.nytimes.com/2018/05/08/us/airbnb-black-women-police.html A mom on a college tour called the cops on two Native American teens because they made her ‘nervous’ Friday, the university’s police released the audio of the 911 call in which the parent reports 19-year-old Thomas Kanewakeron Gray and 17-year-old Lloyd Skanahwati Gray. She says their behavior is odd and that they’re wearing “black clothing.” The school also released footage of officers pulling the teens out of the group to question them. https://www.cnn.com/2018/05/04/us/colorado-state-university-racial-profiling-trnd/index.html https://youtu.be/dkugShd-vdY A group of black women say a golf course called the cops on them for playing too slow https://www.cnn.com/2018/04/25/us/black-women-golfers-pennsylvania-trnd/index.html Nordstrom Rack apologizes after calling the police on three black teens who were shopping for prom

Pruitt said that one of the men wanted to try on a shirt, so he removed his hat to do so. The store employees kept following the men.Shortly after, the man who had tried on the shirt realized he left his hat in the store, so the three of them went back. That’s when they were approached by an elderly white woman who had also been shopping.“Now they’re confronted by an elderly white woman in the store who says to them, ‘Would your parents and grandparents be proud of what you’re doing?’ ” Pruitt said. The woman also referred to them as “a bunch of bums,” according to Pruitt. https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/business/wp/2018/05/08/nordstrom-rack-called-the-police-on-three-black-teens-who-were-shopping-for-prom/?noredirect=on