Nathan Hale Grads Say Good-bye To “Mystery Meat”

by Hailey Fuchs | Jun 20, 2017 12:34 am

“When life hands you mystery meat, just wear the buns,” said Elizabeth Johnston, an 8th grade writing teacher at Nathan Hale School.

She offered that advice during graduation ceremonies Monday at Lighthouse Point Park’s carousel for the Morris Cove School’s 47 eighth-graders.

Johnson was referring to an infamous event involving the class: One lunch period, when the mystery meat was too unappealing, a student decided to wear the buns on his ears. Slowly, others followed suit until the whole class wore matching earmuffs.

AIn a recollection of the lessons she gathered from the graduating eighth graders, Johnston reminded them not to take themselves too seriously, even as they grow into adults.

The students made another step towards adulthood as they moved their graduation cap tassels to the left and said goodbye to middle school. The ceremony included speeches from local officials including Mayor Toni Harp, who each urged students to maintain their commitment to education and learning.

On this windy day, gusts of sea breeze burst through the windows of the carousel pavillion, where just a few yards away other families were enjoying a sunny day at the beach. At the end of the service, the graduating students rushed onto the carousel’s painted horses they took a celebratory ride.

Though some students feared losing old friends and starting anew, all were “ready to begin a new chapter,” as Salutatorian Erin Curran put it in her welcome address.

Valedictorian Riley DeLucia echoed Curran’s remarks. Though the students absorbed valuable lessons of responsibility and individuality, they also “learned that the memories here will be memories [they] keep forever.”

Summer Graver, who transitioned to female during her time at Nathan Hale, said that when she came out, she was accepted and supported by her entire school community. The school awarded her the Aniello-Cappetta’s-Courage Against All Odds Award. Graver still could not believe that she was graduating and was reluctant to leave her beloved middle school, she said.

Lukas Bosch, on the other hand, called the day “no biggie” because he can still see all of his friends who live in his neighborhood. He was excited for the opportunity to have a fresh start with new friends at a new school, he said.

Bosch, along with other students, recalled a class trip to Disneyworld as their favorite memory from Nathan Hale. Anthony Corolla remembered his peers’ expressions of fear as they got off the Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster ride. One student had a blank face, until his peers pressed him and he exploded into screams. Nicholas Walsh, another graduate, found a love of roller coasters after he experienced Thunder Mountain for the first time.

Vaughn Owens remembered when the class went to New York City in their final year. One teacher had stopped to pose with a costumed character in Times Square, then neglected to pay the performer. The man decided to give the teacher the bird “for free,” and the entire grade erupted into laughter.

Retired math teacher Laurence Mart, who spoke at the ceremony, recalled his students’ reactions when he wrote an equation on the board the first day of his seventh-grade algebra class. They all looked at him like he had “written in Chinese.” But by the end of the year, the entire class solved the equations with ease. High school would involve the same learning process, Mart explained to his former students.

The class of 2017 was just getting started, still “in the bottom of the first inning,” said Mart, who also coached softball. In the future, they may be up or they may be down. Sometimes, they may win a game, they may lose, or they just might tie.

“But if you love what you do, you will always be a winner,” Mart told his former students.