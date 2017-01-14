Outreach Workers Blast Needle Exchange Transfer

by Allan Appel | Jan 14, 2017 6:07 pm

Posted to: Health, Labor

There won’t be the same one-on-one attention. Or the same compassionate touch. And the benefits to the city at large — like picking up needles from parks — will be far less. And it’s a short-sighted thing to be doing in the midst of an opiate crisis.

Those were some of the arguments offered by Ambritt Myers and George Bucheli, two of the three recently laid off city workers of the now closed Syringe Exchange Services program, and by their AFSCME Local 3144 union supporters.

The remarks were made at a press conference held Friday afternoon in the union offices at 129 Church St.

Bucheli and Myers are members of the union.

New Haven launched the needle exchange program 26 years ago in a pioneering effort during the height of the AIDS crisis, and was emulated nationwide.

However, over the years all of the programs in the state that copied New Haven’s model have closed down, moving the service to more comprehensive non-government providers.

As of Dec. 31 the New Haven program was for all practical purposes shut down when the city declined to accept the state funds which had been supporting it.

Instead the funds are to be transferred to the Yale School of Medicine, which is negotiating continue the program folded into other services it already provides in a 40-foot mobile clinic. (Yale’s Dr. Frederick Altice said as of mid-week last week the contract hadn’t yet been finalized.)

Local 3144 President Cherlyn Poindexter urged the city’s health commission not “to retreat from its historical obligation to run the Syringe Exchange Services, especially in light of the opioid crisis currently experienced in this city and the state.”

Poindexter characterized the Yale plan as “outsourcing” and deemed it “unconscionable” to proceed with no real plan in place for the continuation of services, posing, as a result, a serious public health danger to the New Haven community.

“A lot of these people are going back to their rooms. Yale doesn’t have the compassion we have,” she added.

Union Vice President Harold Brooks said, “These [Myers and Bucheli] are individuals who dedicated their lives to this [work]. You bring something different to the table. They built a trust, a bond.”

“Yale is Yale. Yale doesn’t have the compassion we have. This is my purpose. I’m scared a lot of people [we have helped get back on their feet] are going to fail,” said Myers.

“City officials in making this decision to change the syringe program remain confident its clients will remain better served by a provider using a community health model, because it can be more responsive to their needs; and because it provides comprehensive services including mental health and substance abuse counseling,” responded mayoral spokesman Laurence Grotheer. This is New Haven’s effort to provide for that segment of the population in line with the state Department of Public Health and its vision.”

Grotheer said the three eliminated city positions — two general fund and one special fund jobs — won’t result in any savings to the city’s exchequer because state money paid the salaries.