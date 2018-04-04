Neighbors Enlisted In Community Garden Clean-Ups

by Staff | Apr 4, 2018 12:02 pm

Post a Comment | E-mail the Author

Posted to: Environment, Neighborhoods

From Fair Haven Heights to West Hills, New Haven’s community gardens will get a spring boost this Saturday, and be on display for interested cyclists.

The occasion is Citywide Open Garden Day, hosted by the New Haven Land Trust.

The trust is asking neighbors to show up between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. at the community garden nearest to them to help with a spring clean-up. Besides beautifying neighborhoods, the gardens provide food for many households. They began cropping up in town in the 1990s.

Also Saturday, Land Trust Community Garden Manager Bradley Fleming will lead a bicycle tour of some of the gardens. The tour starts at 11 a.m.; RSVP .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) if you’d like to join it.

Click here to read about last year’s event.

Following is a list of the community gardens hosting Saturday’s clean-ups:

Bella Vista || 339 Eastern St.

Bethesda Lutheran || 305 St. Ronan St.

Starr Street Big Farm || 226 Starr St.

Bioregional || 608 Whitney Ave.

Catholic Worker Garden || 211 Rosette St.

ChapelSeed || 1592 Chapel St.

Cherry Ann || 173 Cherry Ann St.

Clinton Ave School || 293 Clinton Ave.

Field Of Greens || 8 Arthur St.

Goatville || 44 Lawrence St.

Grand Acres || 19 Perkins St.

Mansfield || 191 Mansfield St.

Truman Street || 60 Truman St.

Springside || 81 Springside Ave.