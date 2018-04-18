New Haven Day At the Capitol: A Slice Of The Pie

by Markeshia Ricks | Apr 18, 2018 3:21 pm

Hartford—New Haven invited state lawmakers and others at the state Capitol Wednesday to have a slice of apizza pie — and learn why the Elm City is one of the most important slices of Connecticut.

Mayor Toni Harp, members of her administration along with representatives from city social agencies like the health department and the public library system — which are also facing budget woes in the wake of the state’s dire financial straights — set up shop on the first floor of the Capitol building to show off what they do, why it matters and should be preserved.

From the Connecticut Open and the Shubert Theatre to the Cornell Scott Hill Health Center and Marrakech Inc. (all of which are competing for scarce state dollars each year), New Haven’s role as a cultural epicenter and a social services hub for the state was on full display.

Members of the state’s delegation emerged from a House of Representatives session and a Senate Democratic Caucus to meet with constituents and city officials, and grab a slice of pizza from Frank Pepe’s, the line for which was quite long.

Harp said it’s important that New Haven was at the Capitol reminding lawmakers of the city’s importance to the health of the state.

“I believe we’re the most important city in the state,” Harp said. “We were the first city to come out of the recession, our employment numbers are strong, people are building and developing in New Haven.”

Despite those accolades, New Haven remains a poor city because of its inability to raise any money and its need to rely on state support, Harp said..

“Fifty-four percent of our property is tax exempt, mostly through the constitution of the state,” she said. “We still need state support, so we want to be here to remind people that New Haven is important to this state and we need you to support us.

“When you support us, you support the entire state,” she added. Harp has blamed state funding cuts in part for her decision to seek an 11 percent local tax increase for the coming fiscal year.

New Haven government culture czar Andy Wolf was busy chatting up people from other parts of the state and encouraging them to come eat pizza in New Haven. He said New Haven Day at the Capitol was about reminding people that every city and town is part of an ecosystem called the state of Connecticut.

“We have fewer people than the city of L.A. and we’ve got to start working together,” he said.

He recounted a conversation with a woman from New Britain.

“Are you enjoying the pizza?” he asked.

She said she was.

“You’ve got to come to New Haven,” Wolf told her.

“I’d love too,” she responded.

“Nothing’s stopping you” he continued. “‘I’m head of the arts. I give you permission.”

“This is what we’re trying to show,” Wolf said later. “Instead of it being 169 towns being treated as one size fits all, we are the center of culture, someone else can be the center for dairy products, someone else can be the center for manufacturing. Let’s celebrate each other.”

