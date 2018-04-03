by Paul Bass | Apr 3, 2018 8:06 am

As some Democrats back home called on embattled U.S. Rep. Elizabeth Esty to resign in the wake of revelations of her mishandling a staff sexual harassment episode, two prominent Democrats interviewed in New Haven held their fire.

The two Democrats, Mayor Toni Harp and U.S. Sen Richard Blumenthal, noted that Esty acknowledged mishandling the affair and said she or her constituents need to decide how next to proceed.

Their comments came during a fast-paced day Monday involving Esty’ fate.

A third Democratic state senator, Bob Duff of Norwalk, called Monday for Esty to resign, following a similar call issued days earlier by New Haven State Sen. Martin Looney and State Sen. Mae Flexer of Danielson. They responded to reports in the Connecticut Post and Washington Post that her chief of staff allegedly punched and threatened the life of a staff scheduler with whom he’d had a consensual sexual relationship; and that Esty kept him on staff for three months after learning of the complaint and then gave him severance, wrote him a letter of recommendation for a new job, and signed a non-disclosure agreement about the reason for his departure. Esty has been one of Congress’s more prominent voices calling for no-tolerance policies on sexual harassment. (Some Connecticut Republicans have called for her resignation as well.)

Blumenthal was asked about whether he agreed with the call to resign, after he helped the cut the ribbon on a new cookie store on New Haven’s York Street.

“I’m disappointed in Elizabeth Esty’s mistakes. She’s acknowledged her mistakes in addressing these issues. Her future is really her constituents’ to decide. It’s not my decision,” Blumenthal said.

That was at around 3:20 p.m. By 5 p.m., Esty had announced she will not run for reelection this year (putting into a play what had been considered a safe seat for the Democrats in a year when they’ll need every seat they can to regain control of the U.S. House of Representatives). The question now is whether she will heed calls from some members of her own party to step down. Blumenthal’s office subsequently released a statement quoting him commending Esty’s decision and nothing that she “has done much good and fought relentlessly for highly significant causes like gun safety. She made profound mistakes, as she has acknowledged. Harassment and assault in any workplace are unacceptable.”

At the cookie shop, Blumenthal was asked about the debate among Democrats about how to handle cases like these: Should they force their fellow Democrats out of office if they’ve been accused of mishandling sexual harassment complaints, in order to avoid looking hypocritical when they accuse Republicans like President Donald Trump of misconduct? Or should they avoid unnecessarily losing incumbents in office by rushing to judgment? He deferred comment on that question.

Earlier in the day, a caller to WNHH FM’s “Mayor Monday” program asked Harp if she would join other Democrats in calling for Esty’s resignation.

“I’m going to remain neutral on this issue. I know that she has been a remarkable Congresswoman for that district. I would trust her good judgment and that of her constituents to make that ultimate decision,” Harp responded. “In all honesty, it’s Congress. A lot of it has to do with Congressional rules. I don’t think it’s appropriate for me as mayor to get in the middle of it. I don’t know much about it.”

She was asked how she would handle a similar allegation.

“If someone were sexually harassed who had power in my administration and the other person worked in my administration, and people came to me who were being harassed, then I would certainly do something about it. That’s all I can say. It hasn’t happened so far,” Harp responded.

She added: “The other thing people don’t realize when you’re an administrator: Everybody has rights.”

