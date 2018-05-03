New Haven Cops Help Out With North Haven Standoff, Fire

by Staff | May 2, 2018 9:24 pm

New Haven cops are pitching in Wednesday night with an unfolding tragedy in North Haven.

The incident is unfolding on Quinnipiac Avenue in North Haven, where an explosion occurred during a standoff between that town’s cops and a barricaded man. Six North Haven cops were reported injured in the incident.

Shortly before 9 p.m., New Haven sent “10 to 15” officers to help out at the request of North Haven’s department, according to New Haven Police Chief Anthony Campbell.

He said members of the contingent includes members of the bomb squad, and Assistant Chiefs Tony Reyes and Herb Johnson as well as Nicholas Marcus, who oversees the emergency services unit.

At 9:15 p.m. Campbell said the New Haven officers were standing by the periphery of the scene while the barricaded man’s house was burning.

New Haven’s fire department also send a crew to the scene.

Meanwhile, other New Haven police officers were dispatched to Yale-New Haven Hospital, where five of the six injured North Haven police officers were taken for treatment, Campbell said.

TV crews are on scene, and the stations’ websites are offering regular updates on the North Haven incident as they emerge. WTNH’s Amy Hudak’s reported a “massive police presence.”