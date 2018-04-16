$1M Coming For Sinking Homes

The State Bond Commission has approved Gov. Dannel P. Malloy’s recommendation to release $1 million to provide grants to homeowners in Westville and Woodbridge to fix their sinking homes.
Last year, New Haven’s legislative delegation asked the state to borrow about $4 million for the “Flooded Home Bond Authorization” for structural assessments and repairs to homes that have experienced flooding and sinking damage and are in the immediate vicinity of the West River and adjacent to the Yale Golf Course in Upper Westville and the Beverly Hills neighborhood.
On Friday, the bond commission approved the release of what is expected to be the first traunch of those funds.
New Haven State Rep. Pat Dillon, with the support of Westville Alders Richard Furlow and Darryl Brackeen Jr., worked to get her legislative colleagues to authorize the $4 million in last year’s budget. She said that now that the commission had made its decision, work can begin helping the affected homeowners. (Read more about those efforts here and here.)
“This is an ongoing project that started 14 years ago,” she said. “It took a while to make the case and there was initially some skepticism, but this is the second time we succeeded in getting some dollars.”
When the problem of sinking homes and flooding was first discovered in the Beverly Hills section of the city, Dillon, and then-Sen. Toni Harp, successfully asked for the state to bond $2 million to help neighbors at risk of losing their homes. It took several years but the state eventually came through with $1.5 million, which went to some homeowners in Woodbridge and at least four in Westville.
“This can provide real relief for homeowners,” Dillon said. “I’m really pleased.”
The 2018 Agenda
|Bill #
|Status
|Summary
|Sponsors
|HB 5001
|In Committee
|To impose a fee on transactions involving virtual currency.
|Pat Dillon
|HB 5031
|In Committee
Committee Approved
|To allow students to have equal access to institutional financial aid.
|Higher Education and Employment Advancement Committee
|HB 5082
|In Committee
Committee Approved
|To provide state funds to assist hurricane victims from Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands who are living in Connecticut.
|Juan Candelaria
|HB 5126
|In Committee
|To increase funding to boards of education and family resource centers that provide assistance to students and families from Puerto Rico.
|Juan Candelaria
|HB 5112
|In Committee
|To permit the retail sale of marijuana and tax such sale to raise revenue for the General Fund and to fund substance abuse treatment, prevention, education and awareness programs.
|Juan R. Candelaria, Angel Arce, Josh Elliott, Steven J. Stafstrom, Jeff Currey, Susan M. Johnson, Chris Soto, Patricia A. Dillon, Roland J. Lemar, James M. Albis, Christopher Rosario, Kim Rose, Robyn A. Porter, Edwin Vargas, Matthew Lesser, Gregory Haddad, Joshua Malik Hall, Ezequiel Santiago, Diana S. Urban, Toni E. Walker, Robert Sanchez, Alphonse Paolillo
|SB 1
|In Committee
|To expand the sick leave program to provide earned family and medical leave to certain individuals employed in this state.
|Martin M. Looney, Bob Duff, Timothy D. Larson, Steve Cassano, Beth Bye, Terry B. Gerratana, Gary A. Winfield, Ted Kennedy, Catherine A. Osten, Marilyn V. Moore, Edwin A. Gomes, Mae Flexer
|SB 62
|In Committee
|To provide tuition-free community college for Connecticut residents.
|Martin M. Looney
|HB 5182
|In Committee
Committee Approved
|To require building officials in certain municipalities to establish and assess a fee for the commencement of certain work without a necessary permit.
|Planning and Development Committee
|HB 5210
|In Committee
Committee Approved
|To (1) mandate insurance coverage of essential health benefits, (2) expand mandated health benefits for women, children and adolescents, and (3) expand mandated contraception benefits.
|Insurance and Real Estate Committee
|HB 5084
|In Committee
|To encourage the recycling of nip bottles that otherwise frequently litter urban areas.
|Roland J. Lemar and Juan R. Candelaria
|HB 5350
|In Committee
Committee Denied
|To create a pilot program for shared solar facilities at municipal airports. The bill also would delete the provision that dictates the length of Tweed Airport’s runway.
|Energy and Technology Committee
|HB 5475
|In Committee
Committee Approved
|To amend statutory provisions concerning a police officer’s viewing of a recording from body-worn recording equipment under certain circumstances.
|Judiciary Committee
|HB 5515
|In Committee
Committee Approved
|To permit a zoning commission to regulate the brightness and illumination of advertising signs and billboards.
|Judiciary Committee
|HB 5540
|In Committee
Committee Approved
|To ban guns without serial numbers and regulate those which are sold in a form requiring the purchaser to finish assembly or that are homemade and to permit local authorities to interview immediate family members as part of a determination of an applicant's suitability.
|Judiciary Committee
|HB 5542
|In Committee
Committee Approved
|To ban the sale or transfer, possession, manufacturing or use of bump stocks or other accessories to increase the rate of fire of a firearm.
|Judiciary Committee