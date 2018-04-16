$1M Coming For Sinking Homes

by Markeshia Ricks | Apr 16, 2018 8:01 am

The State Bond Commission has approved Gov. Dannel P. Malloy’s recommendation to release $1 million to provide grants to homeowners in Westville and Woodbridge to fix their sinking homes.

Last year, New Haven’s legislative delegation asked the state to borrow about $4 million for the “Flooded Home Bond Authorization” for structural assessments and repairs to homes that have experienced flooding and sinking damage and are in the immediate vicinity of the West River and adjacent to the Yale Golf Course in Upper Westville and the Beverly Hills neighborhood.

On Friday, the bond commission approved the release of what is expected to be the first traunch of those funds.

New Haven State Rep. Pat Dillon, with the support of Westville Alders Richard Furlow and Darryl Brackeen Jr., worked to get her legislative colleagues to authorize the $4 million in last year’s budget. She said that now that the commission had made its decision, work can begin helping the affected homeowners. (Read more about those efforts here and here.)

“This is an ongoing project that started 14 years ago,” she said. “It took a while to make the case and there was initially some skepticism, but this is the second time we succeeded in getting some dollars.”

When the problem of sinking homes and flooding was first discovered in the Beverly Hills section of the city, Dillon, and then-Sen. Toni Harp, successfully asked for the state to bond $2 million to help neighbors at risk of losing their homes. It took several years but the state eventually came through with $1.5 million, which went to some homeowners in Woodbridge and at least four in Westville.

“This can provide real relief for homeowners,” Dillon said. “I’m really pleased.”

