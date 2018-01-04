Holiday Reads, From One Student To Another

by Michael Pavano | Jan 4, 2018 7:36 am

Teacher Michael Pavano sent in the following article:

Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2017, was a cold day, but the warm welcome inside the K-2 classrooms at Columbus Academy was spreading.

J’Sha’ray Suggs, Elijah Joyner, Dakota Davis, Tyron Clemmons, Armoni Brown, Alex Torres, and Quincey Bookert, students from New Light High School, an alternative school in New Haven, volunteered to read holiday stories to the young students. Many of the readers were nervous and apprehensive prior to reading aloud. Afterwards, they left the classrooms full of smiles and shared stories of their new experience.

“It warmed my heart, no lie,” said Elijah Joyner.

“They were so cute!” exclaimed J’Sha’ray Suggs.

The partnership between Columbus Academy and New Light began this fall after Dr. Abie Benitez encouraged the two schools to support each other. Michael Pavano, New Light’s art teacher and New Haven’s Teacher of the Year, contacted Principal Roy Araujo of Columbus Academy to offer them student-painted refuse barrels. Many of these artistic barrels have been placed around New Haven, including on the Green. To further embrace their alliance, the idea of reading holiday stories was put into motion by New Light’s English teacher, Kay Balionis, and Pavano. Columbus Kindergarten teacher Jennifer Ortiz stated, “My students loved being read to by New Light students! They asked me when they are coming back!”



On Wednesday, New Light students read to first and second graders at neighboring Conte/West Hills School near Wooster Place with an enthusiastic nod from Principal Dianne Spence. The response was equally good. New Light students left with an increased confidence of what they have to offer, a better understanding of giving back to the community, and warmer hearts for those they read to. In turn, the elementary students had positive role models come into their class making lasting memories and encouragement to pay it forward when they are old enough to read for others. This was a very special moment for all students involved. In fact, Conte and Columbus have invited New Light to continue reading to their students throughout the year.

Armoni Brown said, “Reading to these kids gives me the chance to practice my public speaking and leadership skills, and it’s a way to give back to the community.”

Quincey Bookert agreed and said, “They wanted me to read two books! I loved it.”

The participating classroom teachers at Columbus Academy were: Debbie Pires, Jennifer Ortiz, Luz Tobon, Alba Williams, Mary-Lynn Luzzi, and Lucrecia Zavala. The participating classroom teachers at Conte/West Hills Schools were: Tessa Testroet, Kim Parker, Jenn Mandel, and Kayla Smith.