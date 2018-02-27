New Sally’s Owner Plans National Expansion

by Staff | Feb 27, 2018 1:28 pm

Pretty soon, they may be lining up for hours outside Sally’s Pizza in, say, Austin or L.A., not just on Wooster Street.

At least that’s the plan (without any specific cities named) of the new owner of the famed Wooster Street thin-crust emporium.

The new owner is a Pennsylvania-based investment consortium called “Lineage Hospitality.” That, it turns out, is who bought the restaurant this past December from the Consiglio family, whose matriarch, Flo Consiglio, died in 2012. The restaurant was founded in 1938.

The new owner plans (a la Pepe’s down the street) to expand “across the country,” according to a release it issued Monday. The release stated that Consiglio family members “will remain with the restaurant indefinitely to help lead the next phase of its evolution. They will work with Lineage Hospitality to manage operations, preserve the family’s proprietary recipes and baking techniques, and maintain its high standards.”

Lineage, run by an accountant named Gene Lvick describes itself as “an investment consortium that specializes in the acquisition and management of growth-oriented restaurants” and “is dedicated to not only protecting and preserving iconic restaurants, but also their rich histories.”