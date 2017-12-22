Sections

Strong School Shovels Expected In Ground By Spring

Posted to: City Hall, Schools

JCJ Architecture/Pickard ChiltonThe construction of the new Strong School could start late February or early March, alders learned Thursday night as they vote to approve a lease with Southern Connecticut State University.

Markeshia Ricks PhotoThe Community Development Committee of the Board of Alders voted to give the OK Thursday night to an annual $1 lease between the New Haven Board of Education and SCSU for space to build the pre-K to 4 lab school on Southern’s campus at 69 Farnham Ave.

The theme of the school: Grooming future teachers for New Haven public schools, with the help of Southern’s education school.

Now the lease goes before the full Board of Alders for final approval.

Alders of the committee got to hear a bit about how the new school will be different from the current Strong 21st Century Communications Magnet School that will be in operation for at least another two years at 130 Orchard St. It will take about two years to build the school, according to schools Chief Operating Officer Will Clark.

Last year, after a contentious budget battle, alders agreed to build the new school with the help of about $34.2 million from the state. The city has to kick in about $10.8 million. The new school is expected to be about 62,000 square feet, according to Construction Manager Bob Lynn. The number of students the school can accommodate will grow from the 350 now served to 490s.

Beaver Hills Alder Brian Wingate pressed Clark and Lynn about hiring locally. Will the construction company be working with local minority contractors? Will they be tapping into New Haven Works to hire New Haven residents for local jobs? The men said yes to both questions.

Wingate was glad to hear that.

“With this board, it is always local, local, local,” he said. “New Haven, New Haven, New Haven.”

Clark also reminded alders that the collaboration between the school system and SCSU will be good for the recruitment of minority teachers and further cement the relationship between the two partners. SCSU is a university of choice for many New Haven school students when they graduate.

Stephen Hegedus, the dean of the SCSU School of Education, said he believed that the partnership would “do some amazing things” and that the “school is going to be a model across the nation.”

“Our faculty and students are so excited,” he said.

Current Strong School Principal Susan DeNicola assured Alder Delphine Clyburn that the makeup of the magnet school likely won’t be changing when students move into the new school. While the school does receive some students from surrounding towns because of open choice, the majority of students are from New Haven. The school is about 60 percent African-American and 33 percent Latino, she said.

Clark said the dream scenario is for the students to move into the school at the beginning of the 2020 school year.

posted by: Noteworthy on December 22, 2017  2:27pm

Biggest Waste of Money Ever Notes:

1. The state is broke. It’s past and future, even it’s current budget is in deficit.

2. The city is broke. It’s past budget and the current one are both in deficits by millions of dollars.

3. And despite having more schools than anybody in the state, more new schools than anybody in the state - and among the poorest results of anybody in the state - the broke state and city will continue spending money neither has for a school of low performers to practice education on our low performing children.

4. Yes, low performers. SCSU has among the lowest standards for gaining entry into college.

5. Is there any point at which any thinking adult will just say we have enough fxxxing schools? Do we have a rationale adult in the room?

posted by: theNEWnewhaven on December 22, 2017  3:03pm

Is this really happening?

We read articles about budget concerns, taxes going up for our cars, East Rock, Wooster Square, Westville being attacked for stable housing prices, SCHOOL COUNSELOR SHORTAGES within the community ALL the while we’re building another school.


Who is going to work there? with what budget can we hire all these new people? This school will pump these kids out only to have them teach at a suburban school that pays better with less trouble and less inconsistency.

This is an unneeded joke in a comedy show I’m tired of being forced to buy tickets to.