New TV Station Moves In, Hits Airwaves

Apr 7, 2017

New Haven got a new TV station Thursday, and Grand Avenue got a new business.

The station is WTXX/Intrigue TV. You can get it on your TV at Channel 34.1 the old-fashioned way, without cable, using a digital antenna, to watch its programs live and all the major networks for free in a 30-mile local radius. You can also watch it here on YouTube or via Roku.

The station started airing shows locally on Thursday.

The company — which has three low-power TV licenses, runs a sports TV operation, and publishes and promotes music — has relocated to New Haven from Hartford. Five employees moved this past week into a 3,000-square-foot suite above a law office and a liquor store on Grand Avenue near the corner of Olive Street.

Intrigue produces original shows like Just Eat It, whose host “doesn’t know anything about food” but dives into local establishments; the Pop-Up Psychic, a Lucy Van Pelt-style advice-giver, and Subway Trax, which features performances by buskers in New York’s subway stations; some children’s shows; and classic horror films and musicals, the latter hosted by a Big Apple cabaret singer named Shana Farr. There’s also an affiliated streamed Bollywood channel, Diya TV.