Guard Changing In Newhallville

by Markeshia Ricks | Apr 20, 2017 7:50 am

Two thirds of Newhallville’s Board of Alders representation is stepping aside to make room for new blood.

Both Brenda Foskey Cyrus and Alfreda Edwards confirmed at Wednesday night’s meeting that they are not seeking re-election this year.

Foskey-Cyrus said she is moving on form the Ward 21 seat, while Edwards said that it was time to allow someone younger to serve. That someone younger could be Edwards’ daughter Kimberly, who is seeking her mom’s Ward 19 seat.

“The board needs change,” Edwards said. “I want to do something else in the community. I’m not leaving.”

Ward 21 Democratic co-chair Rodney Williams is running to replace Foskey-Cyrus.

Alder Delphine Clyburn said she hasn’t made her formal announcement or filed her paperwork, but she plans to run again. She said she still has things she wanted to accomplish for Ward 20.