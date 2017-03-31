From The Headlines To The Grid

by Paul Bass | Mar 31, 2017 12:09 pm

Grab a stopwatch — and see how fast you can remember what happened in New Haven this week.

Or just take your time and enjoy the ride! Either way, here’s another Elm City Crossword.

As always, you’ll find some photographic and video clues. Reminder: Use the scroll bar at right of the puzzle to view all the clues. Also, the puzzle sometimes takes a moment to load.

And click here to try previous Elm City Crossword puzzles.

Want to contribute a future puzzle? .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address)

