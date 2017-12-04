NHFD Delivers Santa

by Staff | Dec 4, 2017 2:05 pm

Santa arrived early this year, on Saturday morning, in fact, and at City Point.

The site of the arrival was the 13th annual neighborhood “Breakfast with Santa,” held at Shell & Bones Oyster Bar at the City Point marina.

About 120 people, including 60 children, showed up.Santa arrived not on a sleigh but on the fire department’s Engine 11. He greeted the children, who sat on his lap and ordered presents the pre-Internet way. And everyone enjoyed pancakes, waffles and baked goods.

Gift bags given out included bowling sets, arts and craft materials, books, and an item described as “a gender-appropriate kite.”

While in years past Mrs. Claus has always accompanied her husband to Shell & Bones from the North Pole, this year Santa’s partner was sick, so he was on his own.

Santa had hoped that he might read to the children by Shell & Bones’s cozy fire, but he was so busy gift-giving, the story hour was dispensed with this year.