NHFD Delivers Santa

Santa arrived early this year, on Saturday morning, in fact, and at City Point.
The site of the arrival was the 13th annual neighborhood “Breakfast with Santa,” held at Shell & Bones Oyster Bar at the City Point marina.
About 120 people, including 60 children, showed up.Santa arrived not on a sleigh but on the fire department’s Engine 11. He greeted the children, who sat on his lap and ordered presents the pre-Internet way. And everyone enjoyed pancakes, waffles and baked goods.
Gift bags given out included bowling sets, arts and craft materials, books, and an item described as “a gender-appropriate kite.”
While in years past Mrs. Claus has always accompanied her husband to Shell & Bones from the North Pole, this year Santa’s partner was sick, so he was on his own.
Santa had hoped that he might read to the children by Shell & Bones’s cozy fire, but he was so busy gift-giving, the story hour was dispensed with this year.