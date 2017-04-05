Nica’s Tries Again To Expand

Six years after neighborhood opposition killed its plans, a popular East Rock grocery is seeking again to win zoning approval to expand its operation. The owner of the grocery, Nica’s Market on Orange Street, seeks to add 240 square feet to its kitchen to handle daily food preparation. He also seeks to put in three new energy-efficient 11-by-22-foot storage freezers outside in the back of the building, replacing a unit that’s currently inside. To do all that, Nica’s needs special permission form the city’s Zoning Board of Appeals (ZBA). It needs permission to have the freezers limit the property’s side yards to two and seven feet—rather than the mandated eight and 10 feet —from adjoining property. (Because the freezers are set on foundations, they are regulated the way a building structure is for this purpose, according to City Plan Director Karyn Gilvarg.) And Nica’s needs permission to have the building with the expanded kitchen cover 54 percent of its lot, rather than the permitted 30 percent covered under a RM-2 zone. Nica’s enlisted Andrew Rizzo, a former city building official who’s now a private consultant, to make the case for the zoning relief at the most recent Board of Zoning Appeals (BZA) meeting. The board continued a public hearing on the request until its April meeting, asking Nica’s to return with more information to support a claim of a hardship that would support the relief. Rizzo argued that both the new freezers and an expanded kitchen would allow the market “to be more efficient, and serve the neighborhood as it has for so many years.” He pointed to the new freezers as a greener approach to running the market. He said a larger kitchen—which means more space for food prep—would lead to smoother operations in the store and less time for deliveries. Currently, the kitchen area has less than 200 square feet for food prep, Rizzo said. “Basically we’re just trying to run the business as efficiently as we can,” said Tony Sabino, who runs the market with his sister Rosanna and father Giuseppe. Nica’s has been trying for years to expand. In 2009, the Sabinos pitched a “decongestion” plan that would have added indoor balcony seating on the market’s second story. That was ultimately a no-go. The Sabino family returned in 2010 with another proposal to add retail space, expand the kitchen, enhance parking options, and build out the second floor/ After meeting opposition from neighbors, that request for zoning relief, too, died. Then in 2011, representatives of the market returned with a revised request for permission to expand, arguing that a larger Nica’s would enhance the surrounding East Rock community. The BZA voted to grant that approval. But three Nica’s neighbors went to court t to contest the decision. A Superior Court judge overturned the BZA’s decision in August of 2011, agreeing with neighbors that Nica’s had failed to prove a legal hardship Some of the same property owners are opposing the new Nica’s request. Speaking on behalf of residents at 347 Humphrey St., attorney Ken Votre urged the zoning board at last month’s hearing to reject an expansion, arguing the Nica’s still hasn’t proved a hardship. “This application fails on multiple grounds,” said Votre. “They’re looking to essentially violate their own rules.” “In reference to your notice concerning building coverage to a store on Orange Street, I am puzzled as to where this addition will be added,” Madeline Squeglia, a homeowner living at 584 Orange St., wrote the zoning board “We have a parking lot that will need more room after the addition ... [M]ore room will add more cars, and more cars will add to the traffic we now have on all of Orange Street. ” She added that she fears that increased congestion will make Orange Street less safe. Rizzo told the board that Nica’s has no plan to expand the parking lot and does not anticipate the business becoming more crowded as a result of the kitchen expansion. A City Plan staff report argued that increases storage in an expanded kitchen “may actually decrease the frequency of deliveries and provide a degree of traffic-related relief to the area.” The report, by Deputy Zoning Director Thomas Talbot, recommends approval of the Nica’s request, stating that it meets the zoning code’s standards for variances. it called the proposed expansion “a positive, no-impact enhancement of an existing neighborhood establishment meant to ensure its continued [operation] and to maintain its role as a significant element of the East Rock neighborhood experience.” Lucy Gellman contributed reporting for this story.



posted by: westville man on April 5, 2017 8:19am Mr. Sabino. Come to Westville! We have plenty of spaces available for rent and for sale. There is even a corner market at Alden Avenue and West Elm Street that might be perfect for your operation. The Westville community is desperate for a market such as yours.

posted by: SparkJames on April 5, 2017 9:04am Good article on a story relevant to my needs an interests. I hope they can work it out.

posted by: LookOut on April 5, 2017 9:27am why is New Haven constantly held back by anti-development folks? A plan to create better service and be more energy efficient? Seems like a simple ‘yes’. We have a great growth opportunity in this city right now. Let’s not allow a few nay sayers to hold us back.

posted by: alphabravocharlie on April 5, 2017 9:48am If Nica’s can’t get relief on Orange St. they should move. They would flourish wherever they go. It’s not like it’s a convenient location where it is.

posted by: Springlady on April 5, 2017 10:10am I second westville man’s sentiment - Come to Westville. We have nothing like this in our area and it would be instantly successful.

posted by: BetweenTwoRocks I’m going to get rich by inventing a robot called NIMBY-TRON 3000 which automatically shows up at any development/expansion meetings and complains about increased traffic and noise in the neighborhood. That way you can stay in the comfort of your home while simultaneously knowing you successfully stopped another local business from growing.

posted by: Kevin McCarthy on April 5, 2017 11:20am I attend BZA meetings periodically. Although hardship is the legal standard for granting a variance, my observation is that many cases, applications that don’t demonstrate hardship but are not opposed by neighbors are granted. Conversely, applications that are opposed by neighbors are often denied, particularly if the alder testifies against them.

posted by: southwest on April 5, 2017 11:22am I totally agree with the city not allowing businesses that’s good for the community to flourish or up grade..but will sign off on ten 24 hours stores on one block that create havoc on the residents and taxpayers such as trash,late night noise and undesirable characters plus crimes..who are some of these people that set on these boards and what is their agenda regarding a flourishing city in a positive way…

posted by: OutofTown on April 5, 2017 11:48am Nicas is run by nice people, food is great, fantastic store. But, approve the expansion to ignore existing zoning regulations that protect all property owners. Sure, Nica’s wants to expand because they have a good business. Why not? Except that it hurts those adjacent to the Nica’s property. Other’s don’t really care. Nicas should move to a larger facility where they will truly grow to their potential, rather than living within a little box.

posted by: ADAK on April 5, 2017 12:06pm COME TO WESTVILLE! If Westville Quality Market was a Nica’s the neighborhood would flock to you.

posted by: Brewski on April 5, 2017 12:25pm Nica’s seems to be a good neighbor, well-loved by the community, and serving a need. The business and its patrons would obviously benefit from a bit more elbow room and faster service at the back counter. The vast majority of customers are walk-in, so I don’t see a major change in traffic patterns. That said, I do recognize that one of the primary functions of of zoning law system is to ensure that one property owner’s rights don’t infringe on another’s. The expansion plan does not meet the current requirements. While I don’t fully understand the neighbors’ concerns, I don’t think it would be fair for the BZA should make an exception to the detriment of the neighboring properties.

posted by: robn on April 5, 2017 12:45pm Nica’s is successful because of agressive smart management and its natural that they would try to expand with a “death by 1000 cuts” strategy. However, Orange Street is primarily residential and neighbors don’t want a suburban scaled business blemishing the street front (as their parking lot has done.) The exception should be rejected for that reason and the simple fact that there is no hardship…the size of a site is NOT a hardship. Never has been and never will be.

posted by: Katargyna on April 5, 2017 1:02pm Come to Westville! I would die of happiness. I was in Nica’s yesterday and as usual it was tighter than a sardine can in there. How is that place not a fire hazard? I hate going in there but I love the food. Best Sicilian pizza in New Haven.

posted by: Politics 101 on April 5, 2017 1:22pm I completely agree that NIMBYism is rampant and ought to be controlled. The problem here is twofold. Nica’s made a lot of enemies when it put in that awful parking lot. It lowered neighborhood density, created an eyesore, and imposed a serious safety hazard on an otherwise pedestrian-friendly neighborhood. Second, because Nica’s owners own the home next door (which they purchased in order to put in the terrible parking lot) it will never meet the undue hardship standard. It could very easily expand its operations if it wanted to without the relief described in the article. Most NIMBYism seeks to lower density, to the detriment of renters and others who would benefit from increased density. The objections here are a little more nuanced: Nica’s wants a suburban-style market in an urban environment. The neighbors want an urban-style market in an urban environment. I’m inclined to go with the neighbors on this one.

posted by: streever It’s odd to see opposition called NIMBYism. East Rock has a very specific character—low heights, neighborhood use, and walk/bike friendly. Nica’s has for years been trying to expand beyond the reasonable limitations of the neighborhood use. The zoning ordinance provides for *neighborhood use* businesses, not businesses that serve a wide swath of car drivers from all parts of the city. Nica’s has been detrimental to walkers and bikers for years, and the expansion is only necessary for providing more services to out of neighborhood visitors. The current footprint of the building has served them well over the years in providing a valuable and enjoyable service to the whole neighborhood. They do not need a larger building to do this, and the *best and most economically feasible decision* would be to have simply expanded in a second location years ago. Should we let Pepe’s quadruple it’s size? Should we let Romeo buy the adjacent houses and knock them down to create an 1,800 foot couryard? Should we let One Stop market open a drive-through falafel window to service 100 cars per hour? Of course not; all of these businesses provide vital neighborhood services, and they may creak and groan a little when they try to reach beyond that, and that’s OK. The neighborhood should have a say in the type and nature of businesses. The largest problem is the parking lot, which never should have been approved, and came through only because of misguided activism by the then-Alder. Alders should not be cheerleaders for their favorite eatery; the parking lot made that block more dangerous and more congested. What should the 3 other eateries on Orange Street do? Buy the nice homes next to them, knock them down, and put in parking? The eatery/market situation on Orange St is delicate, and misguided attempts to help Nica’s will absolutely hurt P&M, Romeo and Cesare, and even Caffe Bravo and One Stop. Do residents really think that city gov should pick a winner and losers here?

posted by: anonymous on April 5, 2017 1:57pm Everyone loves Nica’s, but they should really propose something bigger. The site could be transformed into a modern 4-6 story building with a significantly larger market and several high-end apartments or condominiums above it including 2-3 units of affordable housing. The parking lot could be eliminated in order to create more space for the housing - there’s always plenty of parking in the surrounding area if you’re a customer willing to walk 2 or 3 blocks. In return, the property owner could make an investment into the surrounding area, and having such a higher-density structure in and of itself would add substantial value to the surrounding neighborhood properties.