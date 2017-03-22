Yale Psych Prof Warns Against Legalization

by Markeshia Ricks | Mar 22, 2017 6:10 pm

Hartford — A Yale expert on the health impacts of marijuana spent more than two hours cautioning legislators against legalizing the drug, saying a safe system might theoretically exist — but he hasn’t seen one.

Citing his own research and a recent report out of Colorado, psychiatry professor Dr. Deepak D’Souza warned members of the state legislature’s Judiciary Committee Wednesday during a public hearing on bills that would legalize recreational use of marijuana about the potential impact on teens, drivers and those with severe mental illnesses like schizophrenia.

The bills in question have the backing of lawmakers from New Haven, who cite the high level of support in the state for legalization and the potential profit for the state.

D’Souza spent nearly two and a half hours fielding questions, particularly from committee members from the Elm City.

D’Souza serves as the director of the Schizophrenia Neuropharmacology Research Group at the Yale School of Medicine and is the director of the Neurobiological Studies Unit for the VA Connecticut Healthcare System and the director of VA-CMHC Schizophrenia Research Clinic. And he has been studying the effects of drugs like marijuana on the brain for 25 years.

He told lawmakers Wednesday that there is “absolutely no question,” given the results of both human an animal scientific studies, that cannabis is addictive. Studies suggest that about 10 percent of people who will try marijuana will become addicted to it. He said there also is no question that the use of cannabinoids impairs driving. He cited growing evidence that adolescent exposure to marijuana puts them at risk for impaired cognitive function and at higher risk for more serious mental health problems.

His work at Yale involves placebo controlled double blind studies. Participants in the study are separated into groups. Some people are given different doses of cannabis; others are given a placebo and asked to perform tests. A study currently underway is looking at the impacts of people who take a drink and a dose of cannabis and simulate driving.

“I can tell you that in the studies that I’ve done over the past 25 years, I don’t see any people performing better under the influence of cannabis,” he told committee members. “They generally perform worse on most of the tests we do.”

D’Souza debunked a myth Wednesday that is popular among those who oppose legalizing marijuana: that cannabis is a gateway drug to more intense or harder drug use. He simultaneously debunked a myth popular among some supporters of legalization: that weed isn’t addictive.

He said people who are addicted to cannabis suffer withdrawal symptoms. But he also acknowledged that marijuana is not as addictive as, say, cocaine. In fact, when asked to rank the addictiveness of among legal and illegal substances including cocaine, opioids, alcohol and nicotine, he ranked marijuana at the bottom. But he also emphasized the results of a recent survey conducted by the National Institute of Health that found that one of three people who smoke marijuana on a daily basis reported problems associated with the use of cannabis.

Digging In

New Haven State Rep. Toni Walker asked D’Souza if he knows of a correlation between the 10 percent addiction rate and the 10 percent of people with addictive personality disorder classified in the the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders (DSM). D’Souza responded that there is no correlation.

“Having an addictive personality and being addicted to marijuana are two completely separate issues,” he said. “You can have an addictive personality and never get addicted to anything.”

D’Souza said that addiction is part genetic liability, part environment and availability of the substance to which you become addicted.

Walker also asked whylawmakers should trust the data that he’s cited over other studies such as one done by AAA on traffic fatalities in Washington State, which legalized marijuana in 2012.

“I appreciate this is a very new and very controversial. However the use of marijuana has been around for centuries,” Walker said. In the studies that she’s read, particularly for Washington State, marijuana use was not the main factor in the crashes, she said.

“I’m just trying to point out is that there is sound foundational research that’s out there,” she said. “I’m not saying marijuana use doesn’t affect your ability to drive. But so does alcohol, so do [other] drugs, so does eating and distracted driving. I think we have to realize there is lot of different information out there just as much to contradict some of the things that you are saying.”

D’Souza respectfully disagreed — particularly, he said, if you look beyond Washington State and even the United States, to research from Europe and Australia.

“There is absolutely no doubt that exposure to marijuana results in higher rate of motor vehicle accidents,” he said.

New Haven State Rep. Robyn Porter about about a common use for cannabis—the treatment of insomnia—and how prescribing marijuana might be any worse than prescribing potentially addictive drugs in the benzodiazepines like Valium and Ativan.

D’Souza said in his own practice he typically doesn’t prescribe any drug. He prescribes a better bedtime routine for insomnia. If that fails, he starts out with a low-risk drug such as Benadryl. He said there is a wide range of treatment to exhaust before he gets into benzodiazepines.

“What are the side effects of those drugs?” Porter asked. D’Souza replied that people can become disinhibited and a hangover effect. When asked about the impact of treating insomnia with cannabis, D’Souza suggested that in a current study at Yale looking at dependency the most common reason that people are using marijuana is to treat sleeplessness. The study has found so far that they can’t sleep without it.

New Haven State Sen. Gary Winfield, who is a co-sponsor of a legalization bill for legalization with New Haven Sen. Martin Looney, dug deeper into the Colorado study. The study shows a 48 percent increase in marijuana-related traffic deaths, but also shows that Colorado went from fourth in the nation for teen marijuana use to first in the nation. (New Haven State Rep. Juan Candelaria is the sponsor of the House version of the bill.)

Winfield noted that the study covers a two-year period before legalization and the two years since marijuana was legalized for recreation use in that state. He pointed out that before legalization, Colorado had gone from 14th in the nation to fourth in the nation for marijuana use among teens. He asked if researchers should draw any conclusions about whether legalization had increased marijuana use among teens in a state that was already on the path to being the first in the nation in that regard.

“I’m trying to make sure that the data set is actually useful,” he said.

D’Souza said there will never be ideal data, because no one is going to take a group of 100 people and let them get stoned and get on the highway and another 100 people on a marijuana placebo to see what happens.

“We have to rely on these data sets and controlled things like simulated driving to make a decision,” he said.

“I don’t think there is a perfect data set, but what we have in this study ... is not even close to enough to make a conclusion,” Winfield said.

D’Souza said that people are being myopic by looking only at Colorado. In all the states that have legalized recreational use, he said, adolescent use has increased.

“You can contribute causality to anything, but I’m fairly convinced that there is some relationships that need to be looked at,” he said.

“Is it possible that legalization happened in places where they were already high, like in Colorado,” Winfield pressed.

“It’s conceivable,” D’Souza said.

After his testimony, D’Souza was asked if he can imagine a scenario under which it might be OK for Connecticut to legalize marijuana, such as controlling for the amount of THC in the marijuana manufactured and distributed, restrictions on the type of marijuana based products manufactured such as strict licensing and quality control, and raising the age of legal us to say 25/

“Maybe,” D’Souza replied.

“But no state has shown that it has been able to do that.”

