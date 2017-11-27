Sections

HANH Smoking Ban Going Citywide

Lifelong smokers Bruce Gatling and Gerald Smith not only puff away at their one and two-pack-a-day Newport cigarette habits in their apartments, they also smoke out on the terraces and benches of their senior public-housing tower on Orange Street.

The Housing Authority of New Haven (HANH)‘s Board of Commissioners voted unanimously last week to adopt the policy, following a federal Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) mandate.

“That means it’s for all residents, staff, guests, vendors too, everyone who comes onto the properties,” said HANH Executive Director Karen DuBois-Walton.

HANH has already instituted no smoking policies at three of its 25 sites: Monterey Place and the Quinnipiac Terrace and Rowe apartents. It will now make the ban citywide in response to regulations issued for all housing authorities by then federal housing Secretary Julian Castro in 2015.

The policy covers all properties and grounds, public as well as tenants’ private apartments to create a smoke-free environment.

To quote from the policy itself: “Tenants, members of tenant’s household and their guests shall not smoke anywhere in the interior or exgterior space rented by tenant. This includes but is not limited to, bedrooms, hallways, kitchens, bathrooms, living rooms, patios, balconies, and unit entryway areas. This shall also include the common areas, community rooms, or adjoining grounds of such building.”

That was both a surprise and not a surprise to Gatling and his friend Smith, who talked to a reporter just before he went out from the lobby of the Charles T. McQueeney Apartments on Orange Street to go buy some Newports.

Smith, who began smoking at age 16, is now a two-pack-a-day man. He said he had heard about the coming rules, including a perimeter area of some 25 feet from the buildings, within which the smoking ban would be implemented according to the policy adopted Tuesday night.

Neither he nor Gatling had yet heard about the penalties to be imposed if the policy is violated: A verbal warning from the property manager for a first violation; a written warning and referral to cessation programs for a second violation; a $25 fine applied to a tenant’s account for a third violation, and a $50 fine for a fourth.

If the smoker is just not stopping, a fifth violation carries a $75 fine and a formal notice of lease violation that “could result in an eviction proceeding against the household.”

HANH Executive Office Manager Robin Miller-Godwin said the aim is to engage residents in education, cessation programs, and counseling, and achieve the smoke-free goal “without the police.”

Listening to Gatling describe his and his friends’ smoking habits, yo may conclude that that goal will be a tall mountain to climb.

“I smoke and I don’t appreciate them telling me I can’t smoke in my house,” said Gatling, who has been living at McQueeney for eight years.

Sitting in the lobby recovering from recent foot surgery, he recalled that HANH officials had come by in months past with flyers alerting folks to the upcoming policy. He said that in general people at McQueeney do not smoke in the lobby, public rooms, or hallways.

“We knew this was coming. We just didn’t know where or how,” he said.

If he can’t continue to smoke on the terrace and on the benches in front of the building, Gatling said, “I’m just gonna take a walk” right beyond the perimeter.

He expressed skepticism about cessation programs. “I quit once for five months,” he said, but permanently giving up smoking will “never happen.”

And he questioned enforcement ‘s effectiveness if someone like himself goes out on his balcony or into his bathroom to smoke. “People that smoke always find a way to duck the system. They get air freshener. They smoke in the bathroom. Then they’re going to say you can’t have air freshener!” he declared.

“You can’t buy incense! Now you’re really getting into people’s lifestyles.”

DuBois-Walton and Miller said tenant councils have been wholly supportive of the policy

So are many residents like committed non-smoker Patricia Maybry. She’ has lived in McQueeney for five years. She called the new policy a “good rule.”

“You find cigarette butts in the hallway, on the window sills, and they can cause a fire,” she said.

Maybry’s concern about fire is, in fact, an additional reason offered for the policy in the official document that was approved at last Tuesday’s board meeting: “The purpose is to mitigate the irritation and known health effects of second hand smoke. To decrease the risk of smoking related fires to property and personal safety and also to reduce costs of fire insurance for a non-smoking-free building.”

Miller-Godwin knows there’s a lot of work ahead to meet the mid-summer deadline. Signs need to be put up and perimeter lines created. And, of course, lots of outreach to tenants like Gatling and Smith.  “We have January to June” to do the education,” she said.

Comments

posted by: 3jan46 on November 27, 2017  9:09am

I for one as a non-smoker for 15 years am in favor of the policy. Having said that, I wonder how far into the “arts district” the ban will bring those that want to continue to smoke?

posted by: THREEFIFTHS on November 27, 2017  9:31am

They make the whiskey then put you in jail for getting drunk. He sells you the
cards and the dice and puts you in jail when he catches you using them. 
Malcolm X

Same thing.They sell you the cigarettes get you hooked and now want to fine you.Give me a break.


My bad I forgot.Does the ban cover the people who smoke Medical Marijuana in there apartments?Also this ban does not cover not electronic cigarettes.

The US plans to ban smoking in public housing — but will it work?
How will it be enforced?

https://www.theverge.com/2016/12/17/13987432/smoking-ban-public-housing-urban-development-health

posted by: Smitty on November 27, 2017  11:04am

I agree @ 3jan46 and @ THREEFIFTHS

Banning a LEGAL substance is wrong on many levels…..Make the substance illegal and stop selling it geesh if its so bad. 
All smokers should have cancer and every non smoker should too since 2nd hand smoke causes cancer<——Sarcasm…

Mostly heavy smokers get cancer of throat and lungs….And ppl who get cancer that don’t smoke…..NEWSFLASH! There’s WAAAAY more things in your environment that are cancer causing than the public is being educated on….Its not because of 2nd hand smoke even tho anti smoking propaganda will have u believe 100% its the reason.

Insurance companies are WRONG if they give discounts to non smoking buildings.  Makes no sense being that ALL apartments have a STOVE and many of us burn candles….Anyone is likely to fall asleep while cooking, smoking and or burning candles and still cause a fire….The risk isn’t going to decrease much…..How many smokers do you know have burned down their apartments smoking cigs? 

First thing that came to mind tho is NOW the smokers are going to venture into the art district to smoke and they are gonna start complaining yet….

Yes I understand the neighbors hate the smell and fear DEATH BY CANCER….But to ban it on the outside of the building????? Fresh air is outside so smoking on property outside shouldn’t be a concern.  IF anything….Fine them for not putting cigs in the ashtray provided.  Make them clean up after themselves….People need jobs.  Pay someone to clean up the property…..As long as ppl smoke someone has JOB SECURITY…..Maybe have the smokers share the responsibility of cleaning up cig buds…..