Now There Are 3

A retired assistant police chief is up against two current assistant chiefs in the final round of the search for a permanent new top city cop.

The retired assistant chief, Thaddeus Reddish, emerged as the surprise third finalist in a three-part process that the Harp administration has undertaken to select a successor to Dean Esserman, who left the position last Sept. 2. A search committee evaluated 24 original applications for the chief’s position, whittling it down to nine candidates deemed qualified. The committee interviewed those nine candidates, then presented a list of three finalists for Mayor Toni Harp to interview personally.

Harp said on her WNHH radio “Mayor Monday” show this week that she expects to choose the next chief from among the three finalists by the end of May.

“I know some people have criticized me for going through a process,” Harp said. “I will be setting up interviews over the next couple of weeks. I would say by the middle of May, we will have a permanent chief.”

As expected, two of the three finalists as two current assistant chiefs, Anthony Campbell, who has served as interim chief since Esserman’s departure; and Luiz Casanova.

Reddish served in the department for 22 years before retiring in 2014. He is currently the public school system’s chief of security.

In 2014, Reddish was a finalist for police chief in St. Petersburg, Florida.

Before becoming assistant chief in New Haven, Reddish ran the Newhallville/East Rock policing district. In that capacity, he worked with the Sohu (“South of Humphrey” Street) Neighborhood Association in East Rock. Sohu’s president, Lisa Siedlarz, sent the mayor a note this week supporting Reddish’s bid to become chief. “Thad Reddish was the best district manager a community could hope for,” Siedlarz wrote. “He never missed a block watch meeting. He made sure we knew out beat officers. It was real community policing. ... From running the academy to Internal Affairs to SWAT and Tactical Command, [t]his is a man that knows the police department, knows the city and loves both equally.”

Groups supporting Campbell and Casanova have also urged the mayor to hire them.

Lucy Gellman contributed to this article.