Paca Files

Marcus Paca formally filed papers with the City Clerk’s office Thursday to establish a candidate committee to challenge Mayor Toni Harp in the Sept. 12 Democratic primary.

Paca, a former city labor relations director, is calling his committee “Progress with Paca.”

According to the papers, his treasurer is Carolyn Justus, whose Facebook page lists her as a retired city educator and part-time adult ed instructor with the New Haven Public Schools. The deputy treasurer is Asia Paca-Goubourn, whose Linked In profile lists her job as director of youth programs at Family Centered Services of CT, where she has directed a teen outreach program.