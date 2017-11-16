Board Backs Birks; Parents Balk

by Christopher Peak | Nov 16, 2017 9:48 am

Sixty parents, teachers and community members penned a letter to the Board of Education that “strongly urge[d]” it not to hire Carol Birks as the next schools superintendent — hours before she won the support of a majority of board members for the job. After a community forum Tuesday night at which all three finalists for the job spoke, the teacher-community group debriefed and then put their impressions of the candidates’ strengths and weaknesses. The co-signers said they were fine with Pamela Brown or Gary Highsmith, but they took issue with Birks’s support for the “school choice” (aka charter) movement, her proposal to change the district’s administrative structure and her perceived political connections. “While we have personal preferences,” said the letter signed by 44 parents, 10 teachers, and six community organizers, “we would be pleased to see either Dr. Pamela Brown or Mr. Gary Highsmith emerge as our new Superintendent. Both offer numerous notable qualities that we believe would serve the district well. “With respect to Dr. Carol Birks, we have come to a different conclusion,” the letter continued. “[W]e strongly urge you not to select Dr. Birks as Superintendent.” Their opposition may have come too late to influence the outcome. The Board of Education met in private to interview the finalists Wednesday night. Afterwards, the board members took an informal, nonbinding straw poll. First they voted to eliminate Highsmith from consideration. Then four of the seven board members voted in favor of hiring Birks, according to four people with knowledge of the nonbinding vote. The official vote is scheduled to take place at this coming Monday night’s Board of Education meeting. One of the four Birks backers Wednesday night — Mayor Toni Harp and board members Jamell Cotto, Frank Redente, and Darnell Goldson — would have to change their vote for her not to win the job. The community opposition note, meanwhile, highlighted five primary concerns. The co-signers rejected Birks’s “strong support” for charter schools. They argued that the district shouldn’t be opening new charter schools when money’s already tight, with some students lacking proper textbooks and four schools (Creed High School, Quinnipiac School, High School in the Community, and West Rock Authors Academy) lacking buildings. “Why keep incubating when we have to fix what we have?” one mother phrased it.



At Tuesday’s forum, Birks defended charter school operators, while Highsmith rejected them and Brown took a middle position “[W]e shouldn’t fight charter schools; we should learn from them,” Birks said, citing the way her district had picked up on disciplinary practices Later on, she said, “Charters give parents another choice opportunity.” Birks also admitted that she serves on Achievement First Hartford’s eight-member board of directors — a position she did not mention on her job application. At City Hall on Wednesday night, city Youth Services Director Jason Bartlett argued that Birks was on the board simply to meet a requirement of state law. The law requires that the chairs of local boards of education sit on charters schools’ governing councils — unless, that is, they appoint another school board member or the superintendent instead. Carlos Torre, for example, took a seat on Achievement First’s board in 2015, just a month after he fought against the network’s proposal for a new charter school, Elm City Imagine. Reached by phone, Birks reiterated her support for giving parents choice and then added, “I’m a strong believer in public schools.” “Money Follows The Child” The co-signers called out Birks’s “past advocacy for student-based budgeting.” Under that system, a school district allocates a set amount of money to a school for each desk that’s filled, rather than the standard practice of ensuring base staffing levels and then earmarking additional dollars for specific purposes. Used in Houston and Denver, the idea is also sometimes referred to as a “money-follows-the-child” system. In response to a convoluted question about how to address socio-emotional learning, Birks talked up Hartford’s use of student-based budgeting as a way to achieve equity. “I’m not talking theoretically,” she said at the forum. “I want to take some of these practices and replicate them here in New Haven, but first I need to assess how you spend money, how you spend time at central office, what principals are doing.” In 2015, a controversial study identified disparities in New Haven, prompting then-Board of Eductatioin CFO Victor De La Paz to float several student-based budgeting formulas. Advocates say those kinds of funding formulas are more equitable and give schools more ownership for the results they achieve. On the other side, opponents like Chris Willems, a co-signer and member of the New Haven Educators’ Collective, argue that it reduces students to dollar amounts and simplifies the complicated reality of kids’ needs for extra support, variations in teacher salaries or building costs or ever-shifting counts in a transient population. In a conversation Wednesday, Birks clarified her answer in the forum. “We have that [in Hartford]. I didn’t say if it’s good or bad,” she explained. “I said what we’ve done and how we use that to look at equity.” The letter co-signers also opposed Birks’s proposal to elevate the district’s three director of instruction to assistant superintendents. At the forum, Birks said these administrators were “handcuffed” in their decision-making. Parents argue that change would only line administrators’ pockets with higher salaries, taking money out of the classroom to make the district more top-heavy. They added that they worried about political favors being owed for the promotions. The co-signers took exception to a comment Birks made in a Tuesday morning forum with student council members regarding closing schools. Birks said in an interview that she’d given an example that was being misinterpreted. Students asked her how she had listened to student voices in Hartford; she gave an example of how students’ input was considered in “how to reimagine our district, including everyone in the process to determine which schools should stay open, should [any] have to phase out or go offline,” she explained. Finally, the co-signers alleged Birk used her “political connections in the recruitment process, which suggests that political favors will be owed.” That’s a reference, in part, to her Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, to which Mayor Toni Harp; two Harp-appointed search committee members, Maysa Akbar, founder of Integrated Wellness Group, and Tamiko Jackson-McArthur, a pediatrician; and Housing Authority of New Haven Executive Director Karen DuBois-Walton all belong. At Tuesday’s forum, Birks referenced Akbar’s Integrated Wellness Group, a contractor that has received at least $1.34 million in contracts from the district in recent years to work on YouthStat and socio-emotional issues, as an organization she’d continue to partner with, along with Junta for Progressive Action. Birks Wednesday said she had no comment about this last charge. “I have no idea what they’re talking about,” she said. Click on the links to download copies of the full applications for Birks, Brown and Highsmith. Evaluating the Rest The letter also weighed the pros and cons of putting Highsmith or Brown in charge of New Haven’s public schools. “In the case of Dr. Brown, we note as positive characteristics her bilingualism; level-headed demeanor; experience navigating diverse school districts; emphasis on collaboration; the feeling that we can learn from her; status as an outsider who doesn’t owe any political favors; and first- hand knowledge of poverty from her own childhood. We also note a few concerns regarding Dr. Brown, including the fact that she has worked in many different places for short periods of time; the learning curve in navigating NHPS and New Haven; and politically-correct answers that sometimes felt canned and jargon-filled, particularly regarding the role of charter schools. “As for Mr. Highsmith,” the letter went on, “we also note many positive attributes, such as extensive experience in schools and classrooms; broad grassroots connections in New Haven; skill in connecting with and inspiring people; the impression that high-level positions have not changed him; the fact that his children attend New Haven Public Schools; and his insistence that he does not owe political favors. A few concerns regarding Mr. Highsmith include: we observe that he has limited district-level administrative experience; the fact that he did not reference the Latinx community in his remarks; and the possibility that he may owe political favors due to his extensive New Haven connections.” On Wednesday night, around 5:45 p.m., four public-school moms — Sarah Miller, Fatima Rojas, Maritza Baez, and Kirsten Hopes-McFadden — stormed the district’s facilities offices on Ferry Street, where board members were conducting the last interviews with the finalists, to pass out copies of the letter. Lisa Mack, the district’s head of human resources, accepted the packet on the board’s behalf. But up in the conference room, the board members told her to set the letter aside until interviews were over. Several forgot to pick up a copy before deliberations began. Members of the Board of Education will take their final vote on Monday, at 5:30 p.m., in a special meeting at L.W. Beecher School at 100 Jewell St. Click above to watch Tuesday night’s superintendent candidate forum.

Comments

posted by: GroveStreet on November 16, 2017 10:20am Birks was, by a wide margin, the least impressive of the three finalists. This has everything to do with the mayor not giving a damn about what’s best for the city, but about what she perceives to be best for her. Not only did the parents not like her, neither did the teachers or the students. All she did in the dog-and-pony show was to talk about herself… at every turn. Birks does not deserve this chance. She hasn’t earned it. She was the pick of non-educators. She needs to be heavily scrutinized at every turn and hopefully she will be driven out quickly. Let this be the final term for this self-absorbed mayor. And when she goes, let her pathetic board choices go with her.

posted by: SparkJames on November 16, 2017 10:35am “Birks also admitted that she serves on Achievement First Hartford’s eight-member board of directors — a position she did not mention on her job application.” That’s fishy.

posted by: elmcityboy yeah, this is pretty distressing. we really don’t need a superintendent who is in bed with achievement first, just like we really don’t need a superintendent who brings along the baggage of bridgeport p.s. and hartford p.s. the district needs a culture change from the top down.

posted by: westville man on November 16, 2017 11:06am Folks, I tried to tell you the fix was in…..but NOT for Gary. Now that you know, follow the money! NHI finally nibbled at the edges. Do yourself a favor- see who gets charter schools and where our students are sent to be “counseled”. Then you can put the pieces of the puzzle together. You will know why the other 2 candidates could not overcome the original plan which they weren’t part of; and Gary would not participate in.

posted by: Callisto on November 16, 2017 11:17am Garth redux. A total disaster for public schools. The corporate scam takeover is on. Here come the charter schools to decimate public school budgets. Here come the non-educator corporations to turn our schools into stress-inducing data-mining factories and destroy all creativity and independence. A sad day day for New Haven and and it’s precious students. Absolutely atrocious.

posted by: TheMadcap on November 16, 2017 11:17am I’m inclined to say Pamela Brown is clearly the best for the job, but i suppose opinions may vary, as well as board votes.

posted by: THREEFIFTHS on November 16, 2017 11:40am Garth Harries is Back.

posted by: Acer on November 16, 2017 11:42am This entire process of selecting a new Superintendent has been flawed from the start. The “Search Committee”, Harp, the B.O.E., the dog and pony shows of straw voting, “Rally Teams” at parent/public forums, etc., all speaks to how fractured, small town and petty New Haven politics is. New Haven should never have been left with only these three candidates. New Haven has much to offer: many wonderful, caring parents, many great teachers, paraprofessionals, administrators, students eager to learn and a solid educational structure, all coupled with a lively city filled with real potential and the tremendous (and underused) resources of Yale. New Haven needs to continue searching (without the divisive political bull) and find a real educational leader to rally behind, to be inspired by - and an individual who will be in the job for more than two years. I am sure that New Haven politics has scared away many qualified candidates who may have helped lead the New Haven School system to the excellence it deserves. Shame on Harp and the B.O.E.

posted by: positive4NH7462 on November 16, 2017 12:18pm It is so hard to be positive for New Haven when this kind of politics continue! This was obviously a pre-planned choice and a disgrace that the BOE has done what this city is so famous for. Let’s make everyone think that we care what they think and do what benefits the insiders. Really? This is an absolute shame that our children are going to continue on as we fail to educate them in a manner which will benefit them. Our schools are failing our children and will continue to do so with this regime! One party systems are never any good, just a shame it’s at the expense of our children’s future! I’m trying to stay positive 4 New Haven but this is a difficult one to swallow!

posted by: connecticutcontrarian on November 16, 2017 12:18pm The phrases “community input” and “parent engagement” are little more than feel good phrases meant to deflect from the very limited influence of parents, educators, and students. Why not have teachers on the Board and committee? People are more willing to accept an outcome that doesnt match their preference IF theyre assured of the transparency and integrity of the selection process. None of that has happened here. 3 years from now we’ll be having this same discussion. Again.

posted by: robn on November 16, 2017 12:28pm I’d have to agree with MADCAP that Dr Brown’s experience dwarfs Ms Birks’.

posted by: Openupyoureyes on November 16, 2017 12:38pm Move over for the Corporate Choo Choo Train! The majority of the BOE and Mayor have sold their souls for the all mighty dollar and committed a grave injustice on the people of New Haven and the students within its schools. The BOE needs to ask themselves who they work for…corporations or the people of this city! The Register and NHI both have shown the people of this city want Highsmith, and yet the board votes him out of contention. I guess the sack of cash he brought to the table wasn’t large enough. Birks is the wrong choice for this city and will be nothing more than a Garth 2.0., the charter school applications will probably triple within a year, and CTRISE will move and and set up networks across this city for the Daleo Foundation and New Visions to prosper from considering Birks is in the tank with them. And where is the Teacher Union president? oh yeah… hes under the table picking up the crumbs the fat cat board members are dropping from their plates! We need the people of the city and teachers to stand up and take a stand against this corporate take over! I urge you to go to the next board of ed meeting on Monday and let the Board know your voices can’t be silenced. Let them know that “Kids First” is not just some fancy slogan they can throw around on business card.

posted by: THREEFIFTHS on November 16, 2017 12:39pm Get Ready for this. Invasion Of The Charter Schools

posted by: JohnTulin on November 16, 2017 12:46pm Strike!

posted by: AverageTaxpayer on November 16, 2017 1:09pm GIVE HER A CHANCE! Not my first choice, at all, but if the BofE has selected her, I’m willing to at least give Ms. Birks a chance. None of these candidates were that great. (Top-tier talent would be crazy to join this zoo.) But if the education system is going g to function, we need to try and move forward, together. fwiw.

posted by: watchfuleye on November 16, 2017 1:23pm The “Search Committee” that the Board created didn’t even have the opportunity to vote on this! Board of Ed ONLY!!! Which again it is NOT the parent egagement groups fault! Its not the teachers fault, or staff! This is the BOARD OF EDUCATION with their lack of integirty, work ethics, and unprofessional! Why did they create a search committe anyways? I’ll tell you my thoughts it was just to be fake! Why all of sudden they had some forums that again they wanted to control how that went too!! Why because parents were concern! It was just to try to shut people up! But it wasn’t REAL! They were going to do what they wanted and for the reason that appear other than the most important of all this foolishness The Students!!!! I comended any parent group, teachers and whoever else tried!! You didn’t just go down without voicing your concerns! But how as a community can we come together to reonovate the BOARD!!! That’s where we need to start! Get rid of them! Vote a non confidence in the BOARD! Does anyone know how? Please advise! Thanks

posted by: watchfuleye on November 16, 2017 1:30pm Here come that one Rev Kimber or whatever his name is!!! He will be back at the Board Meetings again about this school he wants that doesn’t have a solid plan! I bet it is a great day for him!!!

posted by: watchfuleye on November 16, 2017 1:34pm And another thought, Birks doesn’t seem like a terrible person. Bot my pick but moving along from thar which is concering is her ties with the Mayor. We all know the Mayor doesn’t play nicey nice! So will she be controlled by the Mayor and her goons!! Will she actually do the right thing all away around? Well if she does the right thing then she is OUT because the Board and the Mayor will push her OUT! And she pisses one of them off especially the Mayor she will be pushed out!! We will be back her soon! And giving someone a year salary and benefits to leave. Smh..

posted by: connecticutcontrarian on November 16, 2017 2:00pm Where can we find a full list of the appointed search committee members?