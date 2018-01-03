Parking Ban Declared For Storm

by Staff | Jan 3, 2018 3:53 pm

New Haveners citywide will need to move their cars overnight as officials prepare for what could be a major snowstorm.

The parking ban takes effect at 1 a.m. Thursday. Parking will be banned on the odd sides of all residential streets. Parking will also be banned on downtown streets.

City government offices and public schools are closed on Thursday. So neighbors can move their cars to school parking lots. People can also park for $3 a day at the Granite Square and Temple Street garages, officials said at a 3 p.m. storm briefing in the Emergency Operations Center at 200 Orange St.

Forecasts vary about the storm, but as much as 16 inches of snow may fall on New Haven, city emergency operations chief Rick Fontana said at the briefing. The snow is expected to begin falling between 1 and 3 a.m., with up to two inches an hour between 7 a.m. and noon.

Temperatures are expected to remain well below freezing, and winds could reach 50 miles per hour.

“This could get dangerous,” Fontana said.

Public works chief Jeff Pescosolido said the city will have 60 vehicles on the road to clear the snow beginning at 4 a.m. Crews will work 16-hour shifts, possibly through clean up Saturday night.

“If we need to scale it back, we can scale it back,” but the city wants to be prepared for the most extreme scenario, Fontana said.

The city modified plow trucks this season so they can do double-duty depositing anti-icing material on the streets before the snow begins.

