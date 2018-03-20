Parking Ban Declared, Later Than Usual

by Staff | Mar 20, 2018 6:36 pm

You’ll probably have to move your car from downtown streets and the odd side of residential streets when another expected Nor’easter htis New Haven Wednesday — but this time you can wait until a lot of snow is on the ground.

The city has announced the parking ban to take effect at 6 p.m. Wednesday through 6 p.m. Thursday. During that time, cars parked on downtown streets, on the odd side of residential streets, or on posted snow emergency routes or next to hydrants face the possibility of being ticketed and towed. The Temple Street and Granite Square garages are offering reduced $3 parking rates for that period.

The storm is actually expected to start around 6 a.m. Wednesday and last up to 21 hours. Some forecasters predict up to 15 inches of snow. (Last week, New Haven escaped the brunt of a similarly dire forecast.) In the past, parking bans have been declared before a storm starts or near the beginning so cars can be out of the way once public works crews start trying to plow the streets. The city expects to have 60 plows out clearing 230 miles of streets, according to mayoral spokesman Laurence Grotheer.

The city plans to proceed with Wednesday garbage pick-up as usual.