Pedestrian Hit In Crash At North Frontage & College St.

A pedestrian was hit and suffered a head injury in a two-car crash at the intersection of College Street and North Frontage Road Monday evening.

Police and emergency medical personnel responded to the scene at about 8:02 p.m. according to police department spokesman Officer David Hartman.

The pedestrian, who is believed to have suffered a head laceration, is in stable condition at the hospital, Hartman said in a release. Hartman had no further details about the drivers and passengers of the two cars that were involved in the crash because a report has not yet been submitted by the investigating officer.

But read more from New Haven Register reporter Anna Bisaro who reported from the scene of the crash.

