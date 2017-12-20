Picture This: Sun Slush

by Zoe Matthiessen | Dec 20, 2017 7:52 am

Post a Comment | E-mail the Author

Posted to: Arts & Culture, Op-Art, Picture This

Recognize this scene?

If you’d like a print of this piece, snap a photo from this location and send it along to Zoe .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . She will mail it to you (if you include your address) or hide it in the woods for you to find, with instructions. (Three prints are available.)

Click here for a fuller view of today’s illustration.

The “Picture This” series now comes to an end with a wintery scene from East Rock Park. Thanks to all who played along, sent in photos, and rummaged around in the woods to find their hidden prints. Maybe I will see you again in the spring?