Picture This: Sun Slush

Recognize this scene?

If you’d like a print of this piece, snap a photo from this location and send it along to Zoe .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). She will mail it to you (if you include your address) or hide it in the woods for you to find, with instructions. (Three prints are available.)

Click here for a fuller view of today’s illustration.

The “Picture This” series now comes to an end with a wintery scene from East Rock Park. Thanks to all who played along, sent in photos, and rummaged around in the woods to find their hidden prints. Maybe I will see you again in the spring?

