Piscitelli Will Replace Gilvarg

Mayor Toni Harp is tapping a deputy economic development director to take the place of retiring City Plan Director Karyn Gilvarg, at least at first.

Michael Piscitelli will serve as interim director of the City Plan Department while retaining economic development duties when Gilvarg retires next month, Harp said on WNHH radio’s “Mayor Monday” program. She said she and Piscitelli have not yet decided on whether he’ll serve in the position permanently.

“I’m really sad that she’s leaving,” Harp said of Gilvarg, who has run the department for 23 years and is widely respected for her institutional knowledge and professional demeanor. “I begged her not to.”

She noted that Piscitelli, who is also a former city transit chief, has a planning background, and that Gilvarg originally hired him to work for the city. “He’s going to do a great job,” she predicted.

Piscitelli, meanwhile, noted that the City Plan Department has four vacancies to fill.

“We are taking some time to assess the department and meet with the team,” he said. “City Plan, as you know, is incredibly talented, so we will be looking to help fill in needs and gaps — which happens when a legend retires!”