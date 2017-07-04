Pit Bull Attacks Elderly Woman

by Staff | Jul 4, 2017 7:07 pm

A Hubinger Street woman in her 70s is in the hospital recovering from severe injuries caused when a pit bull attacked her.

Police received the call about the attack at 2:22 p..m., according to police spokeswoman Officer David Hartman.

The woman’s injuries are described as serious but not life-threatening. Hartman reported that the animal control staff has quarantined the dog. Police are investigating the incident and have not charged the dog owner because “the encounter between the dog and victim was not the result of a loose animal and was on private property,” Hartman stated.

The victim owns the house. Tenants at the house were introducing her to the dog when the attack occurred, according to this detailed report on the incident by the Register’s Esteban L. Hernandez.

New Haven’s Board of Alders is considering a vicious animals ordinance in the wake of last June’s fatal mauling of a 53-year-old Jocelyn Winfrey by two on Ella Grasso Boulevard.