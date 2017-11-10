Pit Bull Mauls 11-Year-Old Boy

by Staff | Nov 10, 2017 4:08 pm

An 11-year-old boy was treated at Yale-New Haven Hospital Friday for “significant but not life-threatening” injuries to his face after a pit bull attacked him.

The attack occurred around 10:30 a.m. on Lexington Avenue in the Heights.

The boy, who doesn’t live at the house where the attack took place, was playing in the driveway. The dog was loose and attacked him until a passerby separated the two and held onto the dog until animal control officers arrived to retrieve it, according to police spokesman Officer David Hartman.

The cops took the dog to the animal shelter. The identity of the dog’s owner was not immediately known. Police are investigating and expect to charge the owner once found.