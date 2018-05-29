Plenty Of Fish Leads To Plenty Of Trouble

by Staff | May 29, 2018 11:45 am

A man looking to meet up with a woman he’d met through the dating website Plenty of Fish, found himself in “plenty of trouble,” according to a press release from the New Haven Police Department.

Officers were dispatched to investigate the alleged robbery of a 35-year-old Wallingford man, according to police spokesman Officer David Hartman.

Here’s how Hartman further described what the man said transpired as he was headed to 23 Hotchkiss St. to meet a woman for a date that he’d set up through the site:

“The victim said he’d been texting with the woman he was to meet. She called herself ‘Kristen.’ Once at the home, he found the front door locked. ‘Kristen’ told him to come to the back door. Two men greeted him. One had a knife. He asked if he was there to see his sister. The men demanded his money. The victim hopped a fence but found himself cornered in the backyard. He fought with the crooks until one got him in a headlock. The other began going through his pockets.

“The victim said he was relieved of his I-phone, keys, and wallet containing cash and credit cards. The perps took the victim to his Chevrolet Silverado and forced him into the passenger seat. They told him they were going to an ATM. The victim unlocked the door and escaped. He ran until he spotted a woman outside having a smoke. She let him use her phone to call the cops.

“The two men took off on foot, leaving his truck on Hotchkiss Street. When officers spoke with witnesses in the area, they corroborated the victim’s story (but none phoned police). The victim declined the offer of a medical evaluation.



“No ‘Kristen was found. The investigation continues.”