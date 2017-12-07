Hamden Lures City’s Cops Of Color

by Paul Bass | Dec 7, 2017

Keron Bryce has been New Haven’s “cop of the week” three times in just five years on the force — and like some other young black and Latina officers may already be joining an exodus to suburban police forces. Bryce is one of five top finalists scheduled to be interviewed Thursday by Hamden’s Police Commission, which plans to hire three of the five finalists right away and the other two in the near future. All five are New Haven cops. Four are black. One is Latina. The exodus reflects a struggle New Haven has faced in recent years holding onto talent as the suburbs offer more money and better benefits for what’s often less strenuous or dangerous work. Eighteen members of one rookie class left for suburban forces within two years of graduating from the training academy. (Read a previous story about that here.) “I love New Haven. I like working here. I love doing the work here. But I have to think of my family’s future and the future of myself as well,” said Bryce, who is 27 and grew up in Hamden. “It’s still early in my career, so why not now? It’s best to do it now than later,” said another cop on the Hamden hiring list, Jasmine Sanders, who is 29. She too praised the New Haven department but said Hamden’s pay and benefits lured her. She said she also likes what she learned about the Hamden department’s community outreach efforts. The pending Hamden moves reflect an added challenge of not just recruiting, but retaining cops of color in a majority black and Latino city. City officials, currently in negotiations on a new police contract, have been aware of that challenge and trying to figure out solutions amid tough budget times. “We need to think outside the box,” said New Haven Police Chief Anthony Campbell. “We’re not mad at the [officers leaving]. I can’t be mad at you for wanting to pay the rent and make sure your child has a bright future,” Campbell said. “I think in many ways it’s a compliment to New Haven that the top people are from the New Haven police department. It shows that the training and the diversity we have in the department is really second to none. “Don’t get me wrong — it hurts. The people [Hamden] is looking at are some of my best people. I was speaking to one of them today. She was very frank. She said: ‘I love this department. I love the work. I love the people that I work with.’ But their contract will have officers making $92,000 in 2020. That is extraordinarily hard to compete with. She said, ‘I’m a new mother. I’m a single mom.’” Hamden’s Gain Campbell also credited Hamden Chief Tom Wydra for diversifying his own town’s police force. The top scorer on the Hamden top-five list is Jasmine Sanders, who started on the New Haven force in 2014. (Click here to read a “cop of the week” story about her.) The others are Keron Bryce, who started in 2012; Jenna Davis, who started in 2013, Michael White, who just retired in June after 20 years on the job; and Jinett Marte-Vasquez, who started in 2013. All of them have passed the three-year mark, before which they would have had to reimburse New Haven $4,000 for their training if they went to work for another department. (Suburban departments routinely reimburse new cops who must pay the fine.) The four current officers are currently earning a base salary of $68,297 in New Haven. White retired at $72,780. If as expected they start to move over to Hamden (where in addition to the three current openings, two more are expected during the life of the approved civil service list), their annual salary will begin at $76,000, according to Wydra. Within four years they’ll earn $83,000. When they retire, their pension will be calculated on not just their base pay, but on overtime work as well. They will receive health insurance that covers not just them, but their families. In recent years New Haven contracts have included givebacks for newer hires, including a removal of overtime in the pension calculation and health coverage for retirees’ families. New Haven retirees can no longer buy back five years of sick time as credit toward their pensions. And unlike in Hamden, they will receive pensions that are a hybrid of defined benefit and defined contribution plans; Hamden’s remains a fully defined benefit plan. Many New Haven officers have also been considering retiring because of fears about further givebacks in the next contract. The cops’ most recent contract expired in 2016. They’ve been working under that contract’s provisions while their union negotiates a new contract with the city. “I think a police agency in some ways should reflect the population it’s serving. Hamden is a very diverse community. We need a diverse department,” Wydra said of his outreach efforts. Currently his department has 106 cops (out of 110 budgeted positions.) Eight are female, nine African-American, five Hispanic, two Asian-American. The new hires will get the department to the 10 percent line for African-Americans, compared with around 20 percent of the town’s population, according to the 2010 census. “Tony Campbell and I are friends. This is more about business. This is not about the New Haven department and lack of satisfaction,” Wydra said. Campbell echoed the sentiments, calling Wydra an “intelligent leader.” According to most recent estimates, New Haven’s population is 33 percent black, 31 percent white, and 28 percent Hispanic (the rest “other”). The police force is 23 percent black, 54 percent white, 22 percent Hispanic. Yale’s police force also pays better than New Haven’s. Yale Police Chief Ronnell Higgins said he made a point for a few years not to hire away any New Haven cops to respect then-Chief Dean Esserman’s efforts to rebuild the department. He said he still does not recruit from the New Haven department, though he will talk to anyone who applies. He hired one New Haven cop around a year ago. What To Do? City officials and the police union agree in principle on the need to pay cops more and improve benefits to compete better with the suburbs for talent. But the new state budget has left the city millions of dollars poorer than it had expected in passing its own budget earlier this year. There’s not a lot of money to play with. When this issue has arisen in the recent past, some have suggested raising the penalty way beyond the current $4,000 for jumping to another force early in a police career, to move closer to the $60,000 or so New Haven pays to train each cop. Chief Campbell suggested, in addition to finding a way to boost benefits on the “tail end” of a career to make it worth more to remain on the force, offering cops incentives to stay here. He offered two examples: a subsidy to reduce the down payment or a mortgage on a home purchased in New Haven, and tuition help for earning advanced degrees. Retired Assistant Police Chief John Velleca recommended slashing the size of the workforce, from the current 500 cops to as low as 300, to free up the money to dramatically boost salaries and benefits. Doing so would eliminate the department’s ability to afford, say, placing officers on walking beats in every district. Velleca welcomed that idea. “You’re going to have to break with these walking beats that everybody loves,” he said in an interview on WNHH FM’s “Dateline New Haven” program. “Don’t kid yourself. The walking beat officers aren’t swinging their nightsticks, whistling. They’re doing the same thing the cops in the cars are doing. They’re going to [calls]. In the downtime, they’re not shaking hands and kissing babies. They’re just walking up and down the street. “The walking beat thing has been fed to this city for so long, it’s disgusting. Everybody believes walking beats is community policing. It’s not. Community policing resides in the officer, in the philosophy he takes to whatever assignment he’s in.” Asked about Velleca’s suggestion, Mayor Toni Harp said he respects him and likes a lot of his ideas, but disagrees with this one. Harp co-designed the city’s original walking-beat-centered community policing plan three decades ago. “I think the intangibles around community-based policing and a walking beat outweigh jumping into a car,” Harp said. It’s too impersonal.” Click on or download the above audio file to listen to the full interview with former New Haven Assistant Police Chief John Velleca on WNHH FM’s “Dateline New Haven” program. The discussion about community policing, walking beats and police contract negotiations begins at the 28-minute point. Click on or download the above audio file and Facebook Live video below to hear the full episode of this week’s “Mayor Monday” program on WNHH FM. This episode of “Mayor Monday” was made possible with the support of Gateway Community College and Berchem Moses P.C.

Comments

posted by: THREEFIFTHS on December 7, 2017 8:45am KRS-One-Black Cop https://youtu.be/vKypkj9Ggpo

posted by: 1644 on December 7, 2017 8:47am Considering it costs about $100K to recruit and train a new police officer, a $4K penalty is ludicrously low. The state needs to change the statute to make towns that recruit lateral transfers properly reimburse the town who trained the officers they recruit.

posted by: Ozzie on December 7, 2017 10:06am Good luck to the officers that are leaving. It’s a no brainer to leave for better pay and benefits . When you take away a Pension and Medical Benefits especially from Police Officers and Firefighters you get what you deserve.

As for walking beats Mayor Harp is clueless . People don’t want to hear when they call for service , is sorry there is no officers available because you have have 15 cops on walking beats in different parts of the City.

All the walking beats I see downtown do nothing but walk around with their hands in their pockets . Drug dealing goes on all day on the Green and people are getting drunk and being carted away by ambulance. All Mayor has to do is look out her window and see for herself

posted by: Cove1 on December 7, 2017 10:41am The city rather bleed out by hiring every year, than make a investment in retention. NHPD is the gateway to other departments.

posted by: Trustme on December 7, 2017 10:47am Good for them, this city doesn’t appreciate the police. Cops are leaving this city at an alarming rate and have been for the past few years and the city won’t do ONE thing about it.

posted by: opin1 on December 7, 2017 12:50pm Perhaps this isn’t as bad for NH as it initially seems. What if we just accept this situation and plan for it? Let NH be the place where all officers train, work for a few years, and then a certain percent (60, 90% whatever it is) move on to other towns in the state. The key would then be making sure there is a good pipeline. With perpetual job shortages for New Haven residents there shouldn’t be a problem finding people who want to become officers. The trend of officers doing 3-5 years in New Haven and then many moving on to other towns, will keep New Haven’s costs down substantially for two reasons: 1. young officers make less than older officers 2. the city will have much less pensions to pay (since a smaller percent of officers are sticking around to receive their pensions). The exodus will be predictable and limited (should be about the same every year). The state as a whole basically has a fixed number of officers each year. The downside to this is that New Haven officers will be less experienced on average. But the flip side to that is they will be younger, more athletic, and more energetic. Just like the military is young on average, with a smaller number of commanders who are more experienced, perhaps the same model is best for a police department. Embrace it.

posted by: Inside 165 on December 7, 2017 1:15pm Velleca hit the nail right on the head. The NHPD is bloated. No one can even account for what these 497 budgeted positions do or where they are. Before the position cut they should attempt, at least try, to manage their loss time in the department. Then after reigning in sick and workers comp abuse they should cut the department to 375. With the projected 12+ million they would save they could put forward a reasonable salary and benefits package that would keep cops here and still have money left over to truly balance the budget in the wake of Harps reckless spending habits. Let’s face it anyone who’s head wasn’t up their a$$ knew last year that the state was in trouble and our funding was going to take a hit. I would also get these cops off the walking beats except for maybe downtown where it makes sense. Harps advice on the issue is worth nothing because that’s what she know about policing. BTW she didn’t invent community policing in New Haven. What people want is for a cop to be able to respond quickly when called. On foot doesn’t provid that. For a temporary solution why don’t we take the 10k that Harps wants for an undeserved raise, cut her salary by an additional 20k and give it to the cops to stay. The last piece of this puzzle to make it work is to install some real leadership in the NHPD. Chief Campbell is a real nice guy but his inability to make decisions and constantly undermining his own managers while placating lazy cops has driven morale in the PD to depths I could’ve even imagined a few years back. Those are the things that the rookies who are leaving want to say but they don’t bother, and smartly so.

posted by: thecove on December 7, 2017 1:49pm I would agree that there is a deeper problem than that of pay and benefits, especially if you are losing talented officers. The dedicated officers become police because of their love for the job and genuine desire to make a difference. Salary and benefits are usually secondary, but considered. The departure of these officers may indeed be an indication of a sense of lack of appreciation from the department’s administration and/or the citizens themselves. Also, the walking beats must remain, as they do forge relationships between police and community. Overall, the department must be doing something right with the plummeting homicide rate serving as an example.

posted by: IloveMYcity203 on December 7, 2017 3:00pm @1644 I like that idea about making other towns/cities reimburse that fee. On the flipside, where did you get that astronomical amount of it costing the city 100k to train each officer? Unless the price drastically went up, I was told by training staff several years ago that it cost about 50k +/- to train recruits. I was also informed a year ago, that it was more but not that much more. The NHI quoted that price at 60k or so to train each cop, which sounds about right seeing that it was 50K like 5+ years ago.

posted by: opin1 on December 7, 2017 3:23pm The key is that New Haven gets reimbursed for the training costs but that shouldn’t be hard (sounds like they’re already doing this to some degree?). And it’s important that NH gets a good healthy number of new candidates every year. Creating law enforcement classes in some of the high schools would be a great way to do this. Just like high school courses offered for sciences, business, etc, why not for law enforcement? As long as NH gets reimbursed for training, and can develop a solid pipeline of new officers, it should benefit from this cycle: constantly bring in new talent every year, get a few years out of them, and let some of them go after a few years. The officers that want to leave for the suburbs benefit from the experience. New Haven benefits by having on average a younger, more motivated, more fit/athletic force than the suburbs, at a much lower cost. Let the suburbs have the older officers, pay the higher salaries for the longer careers, and pay the pensions at the end. Win-win for city and suburbs.

posted by: 1644 on December 7, 2017 4:51pm ILove: That figure was given to me by Branford’s police chief, a force which has also suffered from officers leaving for other forces which have defined benefit plus lifetime disability woven into the pension vice Branford defined contribution pension plans. The two-year old NHI article linked above gives a cost of over $60K/officer. The costs would include advertising, shifting through applications (pay and benefits for those who shift through the applications, interviews, physical and psychiatric examinations, uniform and equipment outfitting, tuition ant the state municipal police academy or the pro-rata costs of operating one’s one academy, salary and benefits of the candidate while in the academy (22 weeks) and for the 10 weeks after graduation when the officer can only operate as an understudy. The costs of any who wash out along the way would need to be assigned pro-rata to those who make it through. Mind you, Branford’s starting pay is $20K/yr than New Haven’s. In any case, whether it is $50 or $100K, it is a lot more than $4K. Town like North Haven brag about how they save training costs by poaching officers that other towns have trained, officers who are no longer rookies but, like these officers, journeymen.

posted by: Realmom21 on December 7, 2017 5:11pm Opinion1 reality teaching children(barely young adults straight out of high school) to make life and death decisions is not beneficial to the community or the about to be adult. They have no LIFE experience to draw on . They have limited information about relationships, finances, mediation etc to become officers. stop rushing children to make these decisions about careers in high school. Teach them all to read, write, and understand history..how many fresh man, sophomores and even juniors changes their majors as they mature and grow up. As they have life experiences. A well rounded education should be the primary focus of highschool. .As for retaining officers yes you ususally do it for the love of service but no one is naive enough to not consider the lessen number of calls for service, the difference in the pay and benefits .Retaining trained personnel in any field depends on working conditions, benefits, pay and long term security. If NEW HAVEN isn’t competing on those levels then shame on the adminstration or NEW HAVEN CITY ALDERS MAYOR ETC

posted by: narcan on December 7, 2017 5:14pm Where is the voting option to “reprioritize existing budgets to allow salaries at closer to average for the area”? It’s not a question of taxes, it is a question of how the money is spent. If we value talented people in important positions like policing, we should not be asking them to choose between their desire to help the community and keep a roof over their head. NHPD might also consider other benefits that don’t change pay scales directly, but still impact the money employees take home like lower pension or insurance contributions.