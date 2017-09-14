Cops Ready Crowd-Control Squad

by Christopher Peak | Sep 14, 2017 8:25 am

A new crowd-control unit being formed within the New Haven Police Department will equip cops with bigger pepper-spray bottles and longer batons, under general orders that the Police Commission approved on Wednesday night. The new 100-member unit is scheduled to get specialized training in crowd management at a five-day course early next month. The goal is to prepare the department in case an event like the violent clashes in Charlottesville, Seattle and Berkeley, between white supremacists and anti-fascists, happens in the Elm City. “Godforbid something like a Charlottesville were to happen, that’s where they could be utilized,” Chief Anthony Campbell said. “This crowd-control unit is for, we’re talking extremes.” Campbell said he decided to form the unit shortly after becoming interim chief. When he started, he asked all of his commanders to conduct an “inventory,” reviewing their operations for any gaps. Lt. Nicholas Marcucio, who oversees emergency services, said the department was underprepared to handle a massive crowd. Two assistant chiefs, Luis Casanova and Otoniel Reyes, concurred, and the latter came up with a list of what the department needed, Campbell said. Campbell and Reyes both made the ask for funds from City Hall. Discussions about new training and equipment also followed controversial arrests by police at demonstrations that caught them by surprise: a Feb. 4 anti-Trump rally and a July 8 clash between a right-wing group called the Proud Boys and counterdemonstrators. “We did not have any equipment: shields, gas masks, batons, anything to be able to deal with a large event,” Campbell said. “Yale [Police Department] has crowd-control equipment and training; we could use mutual aid. But we don’t want to be in a position as a major police department where we’re underprepared. You don’t want to respond afterwards.” 46 Ounces, 26 Sprays Under two revised general orders that commissioners unanimously approved on Wednesday night’s meeting at police headquarters, crowd-control cops will get bigger pepper-spray canisters and a new brand of expandable batons. All beat cops currently carry a 1.5-ounce bottle of oleoresin capsicum (OC), or pepper, spray, which can shoot out anywhere from six to eight short bursts of the fiery liquid. Every officer is trained in its deployment. “You can’t graduate [from the academy] without” demonstrating proficiency, Campbell noted The crowd-control unit, after receiving further training, will have access to much larger canisters of the OC spray, including a 12-ounce bottle that can spray 14 times or a 46-ounce bottle (about the size of a fire extinguisher) that can spray 26 times. “The advantage of the larger canisters is that there’s more OC if it’s needed, and also the MK-9 and MK-46 have a larger stream distance,” explained Sgt. Rose Dell of the internal affairs unit, who prepared the new policies. “These are stream OCs; they are not foggers or anything like that.” As before, police can deploy pepper spray, considered a “less-lethal use of force option,” only when “an officer reasonably believes it is necessary to control an individual who is a threat to the officers or others, or as a means to overcome active resistance.” That’s a higher standard than cops need to pull out their batons, another “less-lethal” weapon. Police may use batons when encountering alleged “passive resistance.” The batons are not to be used “indiscriminately or punitively” and never while a person is already in custody, the general order states. Under the revised general order, the department is switching brands from American-made Monadnock batons to Bonowi, a German product. The deployment will be limited at first just to the crowd-control unit, but eventually the entire force will get a new baton, Dell said. “The advantage is that it’s longer by four inches. However, when the baton is collapsed it’s the same size in the holster. It has a better weight distribution, and it’s also thicker throughout the entire length. We have had some problems now with bending,” Dell said. “You’re able to extend [the Bonowi] while it’s in the holster. Currently, [with Monadnock], you have to take it out and whip it, whereas this one, while you pull it out, it expands. These are much smoother. They’re easier to collapse.” Commissioner Steven Garcia asked if the department will track baton usage. Dell said that officers must make a report for its deployment, just as with any other use of force. “Everything above compliant handcuffing” must be documented, she said. Campbell added that’s true, even if an officer just unholsters it and doesn’t use it. “You pull out your Taser gun: use of force. Pull out your gun: use of force. Pull out your baton: use of force,” he said. Community Wariness Equipping police officers for crowd control makes some locals wary. Just two weeks ago, at a community policing forum at Stetson Library, several citizens grilled Campbell about the state police’s use of canines at an anti-Trump protest — a tactic the chief said he would’ve avoided. That night, the chief also noted that department will not be accepting surplus armored vehicles or weaponry from the military. Campbell said that New Haveners need not worry, since they likely won’t be seeing cops in riot gear anytime soon. “We try to handle most of our large events with what we call our ‘soft uniform’” — the standard-issue button-downs and slacks, he said Thursday. “It is not to militarize the department and not to be intimidating. You only use it when you need it.” A general order outlining the department’s procedures on crowd control is forthcoming, Campbell said.

Comments

posted by: alphabravocharlie on September 14, 2017 8:44am Better to have the training and equipment and not need it rather than need it and not have it. We have seen Antifa in New Haven at past demonstrations and our location between NY and Boston makes it relatively easy for radical elements to travel here to cause trouble. Despite the usual negative tenor of this article, Chief Campbell and his command staff are doing their due diligence to protect the citizens of New Haven.

posted by: LivingInNewHaven on September 14, 2017 9:33am This just seems like accepting the Trump stuff but on a smaller scale. Longer batons? Better pepper spray? This will lead to the more paramilitary equipment he said he wouldn’t accept. As the neighborhoods get wealthier >wink 😉 wink<, the police will get worse to protect our new New Haveners. I don’t like this idea at all.

posted by: Dwightstreeter on September 14, 2017 9:56am Before the next court case comes up, let’s ask a few question about how these enhanced weapons are likely to work out.

“....police can deploy pepper spray, considered a “less-lethal use of force option,” only when “an officer reasonably believes it is necessary to control an individual who is a threat to the officers or others, or as a means to overcome active resistance.”

The standard here is the officer’s personal belief. The “threat” part is built into the job, so “reasonably” is unlike to be ever challenged successfully. And “active resistance” will end up being whatever the officer determines it to be. As for “less-lethal”, did the manufacturer or the NHPD disclose how often the use of pepper spray was lethal?

As to old-fashioned truncheons, “Police may use batons when encountering alleged “passive resistance.” The batons are not to be used “indiscriminately or punitively” and never while a person is already in custody.”

Why the use of “alleged” in describing passive resistance”? Can someone fake passive resistance? Why would an officer beat someone with a bat (that’s what they are) when they are passively resisting?

Does this mean that the people who chained themselves to the TD Bank door to protest investments in the Dakota Pipeline, instead of being carried around the corner, given summonses to court and left to undo themselves, in the future will they have the hell beaten out of them for their “alleged passive resistance???

And what cop will admit he was angry that bad things were said about the president, or he was tired of being cursed at or just worn out from his extra duty work?

Instead of face coverings, protesters will have to invest in helmets, gas masks and heavy body padding because there is no guarantee that what a protester considers non-violent, civil disobedience aimed at violating a law to make a larger point, couldn’t result in serious bodily harm in the future.

posted by: alphabravocharlie on September 14, 2017 10:49am The problem is that “protesters” already come equipped with helmets, gas masks, gas, fireworks, clubs, bats and in some cases, firearms. Equipment is only part of the answer. Crowd management training is essential to teach officers the tactics and techniques of managing crowds,!often hostile. The Chief and the City are duty bound to provide training and equipment to protect citizens and police officers. To do less in this environment would be negligent.

posted by: Dwightstreeter on September 14, 2017 11:04am @alphabravocharlie: In the past year we have seen an uneven response by the NHPD to protesters.

Nate Blair was violently arrested and injured for likely “walking while black” on Feb. 4. Case pending

Holly Tucker was violently dragged thru the half open window of her car for a dispute at a traffic stop. The State nolled the case.

Barbara Fair was arrested and injured while standing and talking at the Proud Boy event in July and barely avoided an order to “take her down”. case still pending.

DraMese Fair was also arrest at the same time, under similar circumstances, and pepper sprayed, exacerbating his asthma. Case pending.

Contrast these arrests with the people who chained themselves to TD Bank and were left to undo themselves. All got a promise to appear and did community service. Cases closed.

You claim that “protesters” already come equipped with helmets, gas masks, gas, fireworks, clubs, bats and in some cases, firearms.” These are NOT New Haven protest groups which are always non-violent. NHPD freaks out if they wear a scarf over their faces. Scary, huh?

The increased militaristic and weaponized approach to citizen activism will only deepen the gulf of distrust and dislike already in place.

The NHPD has to adopt the “sanctity of life” approach to policing and make it the #1 imperative that drives all other actions.

No one argues the need for the police to deal with weaponized and violent actors, but if we had a police force (note the word) that actually lived in New Haven and knew the people, we might not see such a violent “us” versus “them” approach on both sides.

posted by: 1644 on September 14, 2017 11:07am US police are terrible at riot control, in large part because the Balkanized nature of our police departments, especially in Connecticut, do not allow for specialization. The best riot police in the world may be South Korea’s. They have no firearms, just body armor, shields, and batons, and fire extinguishers. They are supremely well drilled and disciplined. Meanwhile, in the US, we send SWAT teams equipped for urban warfare to riots.

I share DS’s wonder at the need for batons against passive demonstrators. If demonstrators are truly passive, but, say, blocking a road or sidewalk, just pick them up and throw them in the paddy wagon.

As abc says, we have seen what the anti-fa have done on the west coast, and in Europe. We need to prepare for their violence now, to keep New Haven from becoming Berkeley, Seattle, or Hamburg.

posted by: T-ski1417 on September 14, 2017 11:07am Any use of force, even those that are considered less lethal, can potentially become lethal. For example you spray someone with pepper spray and while feeling the effects fall and strike their head and die. The pepper spray did not kill them but they die as a result of its use. You can use a boron on someone who is passively resistant but only for soft control holds not striking. Striking would be for active physical resistance. As far as TD bank NHPD has an officer trained in the removal of these type of devices if they do not self release. They would not get struck by a baton for this. This training and equipping is well overdue. @ABC Well said

posted by: THREEFIFTHS on September 14, 2017 11:10am Sounds Like the police here are becoming The Modern Day Praetorian Guard.

posted by: Choxie on September 14, 2017 12:16pm @alphabravocharlie Yes, because Antifa was the problem in Charlottesville and not the actual Nazis gang beating people and firing shots into crowds… Please take your police brutality sympathies somewhere else. I fear for any New Havener who is unfortunate enough to cross paths with you whilst you’re on duty, as they are surely in for a case of excessive force while you excuse your abuse as “reasonable threats” and “resisting arrest”. It is people and attitudes such as yours that make citizens fear the police and the reason the Black Lives Matter exists.

posted by: alphabravocharlie on September 14, 2017 12:52pm Don’t delude yourselves into thinking the kind of violence experienced at demonstrations in other parts of the country could not happen here. Had Milo Yannapolis not canceled his appearance at Yale last spring, the City would have experienced it up close and personal. Capabilities have to be created before they are needed. It’s hard to train in the middle of a riot.

posted by: Peter99 on September 14, 2017 1:05pm The best and most effective protest is made at the voting booth. Politicians run the police force. The politicians just voted to give the police the pepper spray and better clubs. The cops asked for the stuff and the politicians could have said no. Start throwing people out of their political offices and the cops will be controlled properly. The politicians will pay lip service to the people until the people truly understand what makes them react. Folks have a short attention span, and an even shorter memory. Unless you ring their doorbell and hit them in the nose most people could care less. The same people write in to the Independent over and over. Those folks care, the rest are indifferent. If enough people got involved at the same time the politicians would listen real quick. I am not holding my breathe about anything changing soon. Outside of the few comment writers, both pro and con, and a handful of student activists that go home for the summer the majority of people just do not care to get involved. Various segments of the community or ethnic groups will come out in force at times, but the ordinary people as a whole will not act as one to effect real change. The politicians count on that reaction and they are correct in their assumption.

posted by: alphabravocharlie on September 14, 2017 1:07pm Choxie- I served over 40 years as a police officer without ever firing my weapon or striking anyone with a baton. I used pepper spray on a few occasions and wrestled with a lot of people. I was never sued or accused of excessive force. I am retired now. Dont judge someone if you don’t know them.

posted by: alphabravocharlie on September 14, 2017 1:52pm Should be interesting to see how Ben Shapiro’s speech st Berkeley goes tonight.

posted by: anne s. on September 14, 2017 2:08pm this does not seem like a good idea to me. what if the NHPD had had this new equipment at the anti-Trump rally cited in the article, in which nate blair was roughed up by the police? if you have something, you are likely to use it. very worrisome, especially in the current climate.