Do You Know This Woman?

by Staff | Mar 8, 2017 3:19 pm

Post a Comment | E-mail the Author

Posted to: Legal Writes

The police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a woman in the above photos.

According to a press release from police spokesman Officer David Hartman, the woman was in the Cold Spring School for a few minutes late Friday morning before staff confronted her. “Surveillance images captured by the school’s exterior cameras showed she’d changed from teal colored (perhaps hospital scrubs) to black pants between her entering and leaving the property. On Monday, the same woman came back. She named a student and said she was there to pick the student up. When school staff told her they’d first have to verify her identity, the woman ran from the building. There was no attempted abduction,” Hartman wrote.

He described her as"a medium brown complexioned black woman believed to be in her early thirties .. around 5’06” and likely 180 pounds or slightly heavier. She was seen as a passenger in an older model Mazda (perhaps a 626). The car has a sunroof, a chrome framed front grill and is a dark color – likely green.”

Anyone with information is asked to phone detectives at 203-946-6304.

