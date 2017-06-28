Porsche Rolls Into The CT Open

by Samuel Hadelman | Jun 28, 2017 4:35 pm

If you think you’re noticing more Porsches in New Haven, you’re not imagining things.

The luxury automaker rolled into Westville’s tennis stadium Wednesday for an announcement that it will be the sponsor for this year’s tourney.

It is the first sponsorship of a tennis tournament by a major automotive company in North America, officials said at the event. Along with having the logo directly behind the players during the tournament, Porsche has committed to lending a vehicle to each player for transportation to matches.

Tournament Director Anne Worcester said she can’t disclose the financial amount of Porsche’s sponsorship.

The sponsorship commitment right now is for one year.

“If this goes well we would love to make it an annual event,” said Porsche regional Vice-President Jacob Harb. “I didn’t think the announcement would be this big. I love how great the engagement has been at this event.”

“We are looking to expand in the field of tennis, and New Haven is regarded as having the highest quality tennis tournament in North America,” said Porsche Brand Partner Portfolio Manager Maegan Moguel. “We are really excited to be working with counterparts here, like Yale students and professors. We are really interested in learning their goals.”

The tournament runs from Aug. 18-26 at the Cullman-Heyman Tennis Center by the Yale Bowl.

Mayor Toni Harp declared herself “thrilled” with the sponsorship.

An addition this year will be food trucks.

“I am really excited for the food trucks,” Gov. Dannel P. Malloy declared at Wednesday’s event at the stadium. “I also enjoy the opportunity to meet amazing tennis players.”

“People love the tournament, and that’s why they keep coming back. It’s going to be fun to come to a festival,” Harp said. She said her favorite part of the tourney is “the opportunity to have a lunch in with important woman leaders.”

Officials said this year’s line-up will include three-time champ Petra Kvitova as well as Connecticut tennis legend James Blake.