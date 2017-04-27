Probus Club Expands Efforts To Help Homeless

by Staff | Apr 27, 2017 7:17 am

Posted to: Citizen Contributions

The Probus Club of Greater New Haven (formerly Hamden Probus) was founded nearly 100 years ago to help people in the community with special needs, and the club continues to do that through an expanded effort to supply survival items to the homeless in the area.

Recently, 75 kits were donated to the warming center at the Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church in New Haven for those who seek shelter. The kits, which consists of a Mylar warming blanket donated by the Survival Frog Company, a company that markets and sells survival items, a compact mirror, and a compact washcloth will be given to those in need. An additional donation of 100 kits will be made to Columbus House in New Haven.

Probus Club, in existence since 1921, is an organization of professional and business people who are dedicated to helping individuals with special needs, among others, throughout the greater New Haven area. As the Probus motto states: “Where there is a need…you’ll always find Probus.”