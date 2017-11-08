Proud Flesh Sings Post-Election Blues — And Hope?

by Karen Ponzio | Nov 8, 2017 12:06 pm

Post a Comment | E-mail the Author

Posted to: Arts & Culture, Music, Ninth Square

Toward the end of The Proud Flesh’s set on Election Night, singer and guitarist Pat Dalton introduced the song they had released one year ago. “When we put this out, it was hard to imagine Trump as president, but here we are,” he said.

The New Haven-based band then played that song, “Fanfare for the Pathetic Loser,” — written by Dalton as part of a songwriting challenge — in a most furious and feverish way, more uptempo than the original recording, perhaps in an attempt to convey the hopefulness that was apparent in the room and in the air on this year’s election night.

Though rainy and cold, a few brave souls ventured out on a dreary and dark Tuesday night to hear these performers bring their own pieces of poignant and persistent art, as well as a little light and brightness, to Cafe Nine‘s stage.

Mike Kusek, also of the New Haven-based Bilge Rat, opened the show with a set that he performed seated with just him and his guitar. His lush four-song set included strong yet wistful vocals, complimented by haunting guitar playing punctuated by delicate distortion and deft string work. Except for saying hi and thank you, Kusek did not say much in the way of exchange with the audience. His lyrics (“out on the highway all the trash bags look like cats and I’m a rat”) did the talking for him, conveying both a sense of desperation to be heard and a desire to be left wanting.

The Proud Flesh featured Dalton, Alex Burnet on vocals and guitar, and Sam Carlson on drums and vocals. The set’s opener, “Company Man,” described three working men who do what they have to do but pretty much just get by. One in particular was described as “not the type to laugh, not the type to cry” — to which Dalton responded with “well he says he ain’t complainin’ but I wish he would, says complainin’ never did him any fucking good.”

“After the election last year, everyone was talking about how great of a time it was for political music, kind of like the Reagan era with Minor Threat and Fugazi, but everything is so politicized now, and things can end up so ugly. I’m trying to avoid that,” Dalton said after the set was over. “In the last year there has been a lot of conversation between sides and, among people, consensus building, and I think a lot of people, ones who thought the last election was a solution, have a certain feeling that this is not working.”



The Proud Flesh conveyed a hopefulness in their music. It didn’t shy away from facing hardship, but suggested there might still be another chance to make things better.

“Honey don’t you shrink wrap your heart, it’ll be alright,” Dalton sang on the song “Shrink-Wrapped Heart.” “Set it on the line, let it out and wait for the right one to bite / You’ve got a lot on your mind, you should take your sweet time / If it hurts, you should know it wasn’t by design / And I’ll be waiting right here for your purple heart valentine.”

Musically the three complemented each other easily. Burnet’s guitar and vocal work was precise but playful, delicate at times but never without strength. Carlson’s drumming and back-up vocals were sweet and strong as they needed to be. Dalton’s guitar equalled the rawness and power he conveyed in his vocals. The stage banter was joyful and even meta. “Stop me before I banter again,” Carlson joked.

Dalton mentioned that he would be returning to the studio in a couple of weeks with new material and “to see what happens.” Since the last presidential election, Dalton has seen both personal and professional change (he even got engaged) and he is eager to proceed with the new.

“It’s been a very long year and also a blur. I don’t know how to reconcile it,” he said with a laugh. But he emphasized his continued and ongoing outlook on his art and his life. “Tonight’s election results around the country, what I’ve heard from others, show there is hope to be found, political or otherwise.”