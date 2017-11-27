Dumpster Filled With Holiday Gifts

by Micaela Valentin | Nov 27, 2017 7:33 am

Some of New Haven’s public works managers went to work on Saturday to fill a Dumpster — not with trash, but with toys for needy kids.

For four hours, donors came to public works headquarters to drop off unwrapped toys for an annual “WInter Wonderland” holiday celebration and toy giveaway, planned to take place this year at Hillhouse High School’s Floyd Little Athletic Center on Sunday, Dec. 17, at noon.

The event was coordinated by public works’ Honda Smith.

“This all started with my childhood,” Smith said when asked what motivated her to start this annual gift collection.

“I was a product of poverty. I had nine brothers and sisters. My mom would go to the Salvation Army, Goodwill, and even wait in line at churches to make sure that we all had something nice to open on Christmas,”

One year was particularly special to her.

“I remember the pastor at a community church in the Hill section asking me what I wanted for Christmas that year, and I told him all I wanted was a bike. I was able to unwrap a purple and white bike for Christmas,” she recalled.

“The pastor told me to make sure I pay it forward when I get older. That always stuck with me.”

So Smith has been coordinating an annual toy drive for 20 years now, the last four under the auspices of the “Public Works Fill a Dumpster” event.

The first toy collection began at her house. As more and more people began showing up every year, she moved from her garage to a local police substation, and then from an Econo Lodge to a school.

“It got so big that people from Hartford and Berlin came to get gifts,” said Smith.

Angel Luis DeJesus of New Haven came Saturday with his wife Luz Ortiz to drop off a box of books and toys donated by members of their church, Jehova Mi Roca.

“It’s our responsibility to be there for the kids. They are our future,” DeJesus said.

DeJesus, who has family members who have been affected by Hurricane Maria, spoke of the influx of people arriving to Connecticut from Puerto Rico, who will likely be receiving some of these gifts. “We’re responsible for being the help and support that they need. We’re all family and we all need to help out as much as possible.”

Tony Desai, a public works supervisor, helped to receive gifts as the donations came in. “We do it so that the kids can have a beautiful Christmas. They all deserve to open up a gift,” Desai said.

Mikey Jay (pictured), music producer and CEO of Aigne Music Group, made a trip from the Bronx to support the toy collection. “It’s about unity. It’s beautiful to see all ethnicities coming together for a common cause,” he said.

Jay is on tap to host the Holiday Winter Wonderland event on Dec. 17. “All these kids want is time, attention, and love. I love doing this. That’s why I came up today,” he said.

Members of Ice the Beef (pictured above), a New Haven anti-violence group, also made an appearance Saturday to sing Christmas carols. They exuded energy, positivity, and unity, in the spirit of the day.



