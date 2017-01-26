Clunkers, Barbed Wire Reignite Neighbors

by Allan Appel | Jan 26, 2017 2:04 pm

They saw fewer houses lit with Christmas lights this year—and more blighted buildings.They see trucks and broken cars parked on sidewalks by a tow shop. They see forbidden barbed wire appearing atop commercial fences.

Along with upticks in speeding and graffiti, that jolted neighbors to resurrect the Quinnipiac River Community Group (QRCG).

Tuesday night about 20 members — anyone who lives or works within a half mile of the river is automatically a member—gathered at the Elm City Montessori School on lower Quinnipiac.

They pressed city officials present to strengthen the historic district through code enforcement particularly of businesses on the lower part of the avenue near the Ferry Street roundabout.

The grassroots group succeeded over the last decade in pushing officials to follow through on promised projects. The QRCG was instrumental, for example, in monitoring the repair and reopening of the Ferry Street Bridge and the Q Avenue redo, complete with new sidewalks, bump-outs, and other traffic calming measures.

With those achievements behind them and crime generally down, the informal group has been relatively quiet for the last year and half.

Now they’ve reassembled to tackle what organizer Chris Ozyck termed increasing “lawlessness” along with erosion in enforcement of Unlimited Auto Repair and Towing Service at 375 Quinnipiac and other commercial properties.

Organizer Carolyn Christmann spoke of running the loop from the Grand Avenue Bridge to the Ferry Street Bridge on both sides of the river and contending with cars and tow trucks parked on the Quinnipiac sidewalk.

She also called attention to the recent purchase of 394 Quinnipiac Ave, a dilapidated house adjacent to Unlimited Towing, by Abcon Abatement and Demolition, a company that remediates asbestos.

Executive Director Eliza Halsey of the Elm City Montessori School, directly across the street, expressed concern for what kind of building and activities will emerge.

As neighbors complained speeding, slumlords, and a more robust aroma than usual from the busier-than-ever Copps Island Oyster Company, Ozyck pressed city officials to conduct an audit of the commercial businesses on the lower half of the avenue.

What are the uses permitted in each business? he asked And are they in compliance with the code in the historic district, which encompasses most of the avenue from Grand down to the Ferry Street roundabout?

In the case of Unlimited Towing, Ozyck got an immediate answer from city Building Official Jim Turcio, who was on hand along with Livable City Initiative Deputy Director Frank D’Amore, LCI staffer Paul Morbidelli, and transportation and police representatives.

“He’ll receive an enforcement letter tomorrow,” Turcio answered in reference to United Towing’s owner. “That letter will tell him that he can no longer park his vehicles on the street or sidewalk and that only 22 vehicles total are permitted on the property.”

“He’s also allowed only one sign; he’s got ten,” Turcio said.

If he wants to put more up, the owner must go to the Historic District Commission for permission, Turcio added.

“We want every commercial business” looked at to see if they are in compliance,” Ozyck pressed. “We want an audit.”

Ozyck and Christmann also asked D’Amore and Turcio whether zoning regulations require that smashed-up cars be repaired indoors and not be left outside, and whether screens or fences are required.

“It’s difficult” to know offhand, replied Turcio, because it’s a historic district,. He and D’Amore said they are open to conducting a business audit.

“What are the rules about barbed wire?” asked Ian Christmann

“With a few exceptions,” D’Amore responded, “it shouldn’t be anywhere in a residential zone.”

“Would the city put together a guide for fencing?” pressed Christmann. D’Amore said the ordinance is confusing.

The discussion turned to increased activity at the other end of the avenue at Copps Island Oysters yard near Grand Avenue. Pyramids of shells—all behind barbed wire topped chain link — have grown higher and the smell stronger, neighbors such as Donna Curran reported.

“We love the oyster company,” Ozyck said, emphasizing that maritime activity helps define neighborhood. He said neighbors just want to see quality-of-life rules followed.

He asked if the company has had a recent site plan review for how high the piles can go.

“That business is the heart of the community but the smell is driving people away,” he added.

Neighbor Fereshteh Bekhrad,, who developed condos along the northern part of the avenue, called for more traffic-calming measures in the wake of crashes.

Lt. Brandon Hosey, who was standing in for neighborhood top cop Sgt. Roy Davis, said that traffic stops and ticketing have doubled in the area in the last seven or eight months.

The owner of some 20 condominium units on the avenue above Grand Avenue, Bekhrad put the difficulty of selling those units this way: “When they [prospective buyers] look at the water they think they’re in heaven. When they look at the street they think they’re in hell.”

In addition to pressing for the commercial audit, QRCG members said they plan to attend a March 8 Historic District Commission meeting where Abcon Abatement and Demolition, the owner of the historic house across from Tuesday night’s meeting, outlines his plans.

