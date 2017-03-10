More Chances Sought For “2nd Chance” Society

by Markeshia Ricks | Mar 10, 2017 7:36 am

Hartford—John Greer Jr. came here ooking for an opportunity. He wants to start a home improvement business. And he wants to provide jobs for formerly incarcerated people like him.

Greer, a New Haven resident, joined re-entry advocates from around the state at the Capitol Thursday to talk about how Connecticut might further address the problem of recidivism and overcome the challenges of employment for the formerly incarcerated. The roundtable discussion was hosted by State Rep. Brandon McGee Jr. who represents part of Hartford and Windsor.

McGee is the sponsor of a bill that would have the Commission on Equity and Opportunity take a year to study the efficacy of offering tax incentives to employers who hire people who were previously incarcerated.

In a state that has made strides in reducing its prison population and taken steps to remove barriers to employment, advocates said that Connecticut still has a way to go if it truly wants to become a “Second Chance Society.” For many in the room Thursday, the the problem boiled down to shrinking resources for the not-for-profit network that helps people get and stay employed, and employers willing to look beyond a person’s criminal past to give them a second chance.

Though Connecticut has “banned the box” inquiring about criminal records on employment applications and provides certificates of employability, advocates said finding jobs and keeping them remain a significant hurdle for many with criminal records. Other factors that trip people up: child support debt and lack of stable housing or reliable transportation to work.

Tony Judkins, program manager for a state fatherhood initiative, pointed to an example of a young father of five from New Haven who had secured a job with a temp agency. He did so well on the job that the agency offered him full time employment. But weeks later when it was discovered that he had a criminal record, he was let go on the spot.

“The issue is he did the work,” Judkins said. To fire the man for no other reason than his criminal past is not only bad for the man, but also his children, he added.

Barry Diamond, administrator of the People Reentering Into Doing Entrepreneurship (PRIDE) program, said with so much focus on job readiness and employability, teaching someone to create a job for themselves is often lost in the conversation. He pointed out that employers who have been through the criminal system understand the challenges that people face when they get out.

“They have no problem hiring people [with a record],” he said.

Greer agreed with that sentiment. He said prior to his felony conviction for which he served 18 months he worked in construction, and he’s been able to return to that work. But it occurred to him that he could help some of the men he met, who will need to find employment when they get out if he started his own business. The hurdle? His conviction could prevent him from getting licensed.

And that is just one of the any number of hurdles that the formerly incarcerated might face when trying to move on.

Some additional suggestions that came from the meeting included helping employers establish a better connection with reentry programs that follow through not just with getting someone employed, but with assisting the employer in retaining the employee.

Pam Linder, program coordinator for re-entry services at Easter Seals/Goodwill Industries in New Haven, pointed out that resources are still a challenge. She pointed out that a program that her organization provided that helped people work on the skills it takes to not only get a job, but keep it—punctuality, interpersonal skills and how to take criticism—ended when the funding for it did.

Easter Seals/Goodwill Industries has joined forces with the City of New Haven and other reentry organizations in the city to start the for the Warren Kimbro Reentry Project (WKRP), whose workers will visit prisons to help New Haveners prepare for the return to society.

WKRP Project Manager Earl Bloodworth told his fellow reentry professionals that if Connecticut is going to be a real Second Chance Society it must figure out a collaborative and sustainable pathway back into mainstream society for the formerly incarcerated. He also said it’s going to take not only funding but legislative solutions that remove obstacles.

“We can’t be a Second Chance Society if we’re still dumping people off in New Haven in their orange jump suit with bus pass,” Bloodworth said.

