Reinaldo’s Corner

by Reinaldo Goeyenechea/ La Voz Hispana | Jun 1, 2018 8:04 am

Post a Comment | E-mail the Author

Posted to: Arts & Culture, Op-Art, La Voz Hispana

Mexico never paid for a wall. Not now. Not ever. Not sure how much he said it cost ...

Share this story with others.

Post a Comment

You must be logged in to comment

If you already have an account, please log in here | If not, please .

Comments