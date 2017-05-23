Rescigno To Retire

by Staff | May 23, 2017 7:56 am

For the first time in 17 years, someone other than Anthony Rescigno will be the voice of Greater New Haven’s business community.

Rescigno announced Monday that he will retire as president of the Greater New Haven Chamber of Commerce on Dec. 31. He began the job in 2000.

“As someone who has been involved in local business affairs for the better part of my career, I am so proud of what we have accomplished over the years,” a Chamber release quoted the affable Rescigno, a former North Haven first selectman, as saying “It has been a true privilege to serve with and for some of the best and brightest in our region and to be blessed with an extraordinary staff throughout my tenure at the Chamber. While I will absolutely miss those interactions every day, I have decided that the time is right for me to retire.”

The Chamber has set up a search committee to seek Rescigno’s replacement.

The Chamber release listed some of the accomplishments under Rescigno’s tenure: “The New Haven Science Fair program was revitalized with 8,000 students in 22 schools now participating annually. New programs such as the PULSE young professionals group and the highly successful Real Estate Forum were formed. In 2013, Rescigno led the integration of GNHCC with the Quinnipiac Chamber of Commerce, forming one of the largest regional chambers in New England. In 2014, working with the board of directors, Rescigno launched a broad strategic planning process that delivered a comprehensive roadmap for the Chamber for future growth. Last year, the GNHCC was honored with a four-star accreditation by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce for its sound policies, effective organizational procedures and positive impact on its communities. It is the only Chamber in Connecticut to achieve this national recognition.”