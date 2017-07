by Staff | Jul 3, 2017 2:02 pm

Posted to: Westville

Rescuing baby ducks from a storm drain proved only part of the challenge on West Rock Avenue.

Thea Buxbaum and Gar Waterman had to reunite the ducklings with their distressed mother.

Neighbor Joanne Sciulli captured all the action on video; click on it above to watch how they did it.