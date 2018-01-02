Reward Offered For Info On Bank Robbery

by Staff | Jan 2, 2018 1:14 pm

A $500 reward has been posted for information leading to the arrest of a man who robbed a downtown bank Monday morning.

The robbery occurred at the Liberty Bank branch at College and George Streets at 855 a.m.

A man came in and demanded money, without displaying a weapon, according to police spokesman Officer David Hartman. A teller gave him “an undisclosed amount of cash,” and he fled without harming anyone.

The robber had on dark framed un-tinted glasses, tan work boots, and tan pants; a hood and scarf and mask “covered most of his face.” Surveillance photos appear above and below.

The Connecticut Bankers Reward Association announced the $500 award. Hartman asked “anyone who recognizes this thief” or has relevant information to call detectives at 203-946-6304.

