Reward Offered For Info On Bank Robbery

A $500 reward has been posted for information leading to the arrest of a man who robbed a downtown bank Monday morning.
The robbery occurred at the Liberty Bank branch at College and George Streets at 855 a.m.
A man came in and demanded money, without displaying a weapon, according to police spokesman Officer David Hartman. A teller gave him “an undisclosed amount of cash,” and he fled without harming anyone.
The robber had on dark framed un-tinted glasses, tan work boots, and tan pants; a hood and scarf and mask “covered most of his face.” Surveillance photos appear above and below.
The Connecticut Bankers Reward Association announced the $500 award. Hartman asked “anyone who recognizes this thief” or has relevant information to call detectives at 203-946-6304.
