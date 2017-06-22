Skating Rink Ready For Year-Round Makeover

By this time next year, New Haveners could be enjoying a rejuvenated, all weather ready Ralph Walker Skating Rink.
The City Plan Commission unanimously approved a site plan and coastal site plan review for the expansion of the 1080 State St. rink, which was shuttered this past winter because it has fallen into a state of disrepair and was losing between $50,000 and $60,000 in 2015.
City Engineer Giovanni Zinn told commissioners Wednesday during their regular monthly meeting that the city’s plan to restore the rink calls for redoing the ice floor and expanding it from 185 feet by 85 feet to 200 feet by 85 feet. He said the requires that the building expands by about 20 feet to accommodate the new rink size. In addition to the new ice floor, all of the mechanical equipment will be replaced, the rink parking lot will be paved to accommodate 97 spaces.
There also will be 20 bike spaces, 10 of which will be at the front entrance and the other 10 near the rear of the rink, and a bioswale to help with stormwater runoff from paved lot. The rink will be able to seat some 200 people in bleachers, but one of the biggest changes is that the rink will be available all year round for other sports such as volleyball and basketball once anchors for flooring and mats are installed and construction is complete around June 2018.
Zinn said work is already underway to strengthen the existing roof, but construction is slated to begin next month.
“The biggest visual improvement you will see is that we’re putting in glass on the north side of the building,” he said. “While you are skating, you will be able to look out and see East Rock.”
He said additional projects for the future include redoing the warming hut, improving the concession stand and the locker rooms.
The proposed fiscal 2017-2018 capital budget for the rink improvements is about $1.5 million. The total cost of the project is projected to be between $2.5-$2.8 million.
If you already have an account, please log in here | If not, please .
Comments
posted by: denny says on June 22, 2017 7:59am
Ready by next June means another year without skating. Bad city planning…again. And if there is one thing New Haven has enough of, it’s basketball courts. Cancel the basketball courts and fix up the warming hut..When did the public hearing take place so residents could voice their opinions?
posted by: Renewhavener on June 22, 2017 8:18am
That is a massively doubtful budget for the rendering shown.
posted by: Noteworthy on June 22, 2017 8:36am
Where is the bid process for the design and construction? Sure hope we put this out to bid - oh wait, did the company who said it was in such disrepair it needed to be shut down this season is not the same one who now doing the design and construction is it?
posted by: Eva G on June 22, 2017 9:11am
Denny Says, There was a meeting on the 16th of February at East Rock Magnet School—reasonably well attended, I suppose, though not as many people showed up as I had expected. Maybe 30 people? A lot of rink staffers and local skaters, some who just skate for fun, some pretty serious-sounding hockey players…. and me. Zinn, Bombero, and someone else whose name I never caught were representing the city of New Haven at the meeting. I found out about the meeting on the 14th and contacted as many interested parties as I could to tell them to go. But I only know so many people.
posted by: Renewhavener on June 22, 2017 9:17am
@Noteworthy, Doubtful. This looks like the next NH DIY Job. This has become more typically the expectation when Zinn is this involved in the presentation.
Guess we are architects, engineers and contractors now as well as a city government. We’ll do all of that just as good as people who only do those things, right?
posted by: LookOut on June 22, 2017 9:38am
nice idea if costs of construction are controlled…and that’s a big if. If Zinn is using labor that is already on payroll to accomplish some of this and thus save taxpayers some $$s on outside services, that would be great.
I echo the disappointment in nothing planned for this site for the upcoming winter. Couldn’t something be done?
and, if we are looking to make this a family friendly space, something needs to be done about this;
Either way, it’s a testament to poor planning and sadly, an extremely negligent management history of benign neglect. I know for a fact, the previous management company kept the city apprised of the maintenance issues and Parks/Rec ignored every issue. Ignored.