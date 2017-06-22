Skating Rink Ready For Year-Round Makeover

by Markeshia Ricks | Jun 22, 2017 7:20 am

By this time next year, New Haveners could be enjoying a rejuvenated, all weather ready Ralph Walker Skating Rink.

The City Plan Commission unanimously approved a site plan and coastal site plan review for the expansion of the 1080 State St. rink, which was shuttered this past winter because it has fallen into a state of disrepair and was losing between $50,000 and $60,000 in 2015.

City Engineer Giovanni Zinn told commissioners Wednesday during their regular monthly meeting that the city’s plan to restore the rink calls for redoing the ice floor and expanding it from 185 feet by 85 feet to 200 feet by 85 feet. He said the requires that the building expands by about 20 feet to accommodate the new rink size. In addition to the new ice floor, all of the mechanical equipment will be replaced, the rink parking lot will be paved to accommodate 97 spaces.

There also will be 20 bike spaces, 10 of which will be at the front entrance and the other 10 near the rear of the rink, and a bioswale to help with stormwater runoff from paved lot. The rink will be able to seat some 200 people in bleachers, but one of the biggest changes is that the rink will be available all year round for other sports such as volleyball and basketball once anchors for flooring and mats are installed and construction is complete around June 2018.

Zinn said work is already underway to strengthen the existing roof, but construction is slated to begin next month.

“The biggest visual improvement you will see is that we’re putting in glass on the north side of the building,” he said. “While you are skating, you will be able to look out and see East Rock.”

He said additional projects for the future include redoing the warming hut, improving the concession stand and the locker rooms.

The proposed fiscal 2017-2018 capital budget for the rink improvements is about $1.5 million. The total cost of the project is projected to be between $2.5-$2.8 million.