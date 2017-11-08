Sections

Roth “War Chest” Going To Charity

Thomas Breen Photo A newly elected alder who raised thousands of dollars to run against nobody is turning over much of the money to charity.

The alder-elect, Democrat Abby Roth from Audubon/East Rock/ Downtown’s Ward 7, is returning to a seat she used to hold before retiring two years ago. She ran unopposed in Tuesday’s election.

She ended up raising $8,660 for the quest (not including in-kind contributions), she said. And she ended up not needing most of it.

She reported Wednesday morning that she expects to have $6,025.05 left over, which she plans to split among four charities:  New Haven Reads, Liberty Community Services, Artspace, and New Haven Land Trust.

She sent the following email message Tuesday night to supporters:

“Hello!

I want to again thank everyone who donated to my campaign for alder and happily report that I won the election today.  After the incumbent dropped out in late July, a write-in candidate entered the race.  I won the election against him by a count of 419-8.

As I have said to some of you previously, your generous donations played a critical role in this campaign..  They demonstrated I had strong support, was organized, and was serious about campaigning hard.  I am almost positive this played an important role in the incumbent dropping out.  Your donations also enabled me to create campaign materials including fliers, yard signs, and mailers.  Postage is expensive, but critical to reach folks in some of the apartment buildings downtown that have prohibitions on going door to door to meet folks..  So again, thank you!

While I purposefully raised a lot of money as a show of strength, I only spent what I needed to spend.  Therefore I am happy to report that I expect I will have over $5,000 leftover which, per campaign finance rules, I can distribute to nonprofits.  I am going to distribute the money to four local nonprofits doing high-impact work in critical areas for New Haven, including addressing homelessness, education, the environment, and the arts.  Specifically the organizations are Liberty Community Services, New Haven Reads, New Haven Land Trust, and Artspace.

I am very excited to become Ward 7 Alder as of January 1, so that I can be strong advocate for residents and businesses in Ward 7 and work hard to address challenges and take advantage of opportunities for all of New Haven.

Again, my sincere thanks for your support of and belief in me!

Abby

Comments

posted by: FlyinLuchador on November 8, 2017  1:54pm

Well done Ms. Roth! Neighbors are looking forward in having you represent our ward and address our neighborhood concerns. You have been more than helpful and very involved even before “officially” becoming our alder.
Thanks.

posted by: connecticutcontrarian on November 8, 2017  2:06pm

This is pretty great. Would love for the NHI to follow up with all candidates and ask how they plan to use their remaining war chests.

posted by: 1644 on November 8, 2017  3:26pm

Yes, what’s Harp’s accounting?  I suppose she has to retain funds to keep paying Knox, lest that woman turn against her as she did against Paca.

posted by: THREEFIFTHS on November 8, 2017  4:58pm

Career Dinosaur politicians.

Career Dinosaur politicians who are fearful of losing power for their party.These Dinosaur Career politicians have built powerful political machines able to overpower most opposition. After all, blocks of votes are regularly purchased for the price of political favors, and backroom deals.You can’t teach an old dog new tricks, but career politicians have a plethora of tricks, and they sure aren’t scared to use them. They’ll use whatever they can pull from their filthy little bags just to stay in office like pulling out so-called leaders who have sold their political souls and prostituted themselves for power and the accompanying wealth that great power affords. Career politicians are disconnected from reality and from their constituents. These politicians are only concerned with securing their seats.In the process of cowardly saving their seats, career politicians lose interest in the people who got them into in the first place. They lose sight of the fact that many people are living paycheck-to-paycheck and struggling to make ends meet because of failed policies their very representatives failed to stop. Yet, they end up back in office because they know that the people are stuck between a rock and a hard place, and must simply resort to voting for the lesser of two evils. Remember On November 8 the games begin again. We’ll have some new faces, but the POWER-BROKERS, those who are really in charge will immediately begin trying to corrupt those new to office; and those they can’t corrupt, they’ll work to diminish.