Car Found In Sound; “MeetMe” User Meets Trouble

A man got drunk—really dunk—at West Haven’s Pete’s Bar & Lounge overnight. So drunk that police took him to the hospital after finding him “naked and throwing things around.” And so drunk that somehow police found his car “several hundred feet from the boat launch at New Haven’s Sound School,” in the water.

So reported New Haven police spokesman Officer David Hartman.

“We found his story believable,” Hartman quoted a sergeant as saying in a press release.

Hartman also reported that on Monday a 21-year-old Waterbuy man came to Elm and Orchard Streets to meet up with an “Ashley” he encountered on the “MeetMe” dating website, only too encounter three men who kicked and punched him and stole his i-Phone-y and gold necklace.