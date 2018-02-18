SB 1 - An Act Concerning Earned Family And Medical Leave

by Markeshia Ricks | Feb 17, 2018 8:14 pm

Sponsored by: Sens. Martin M. Looney, Bob Duff, Timothy D. Larson, Steve Cassano, Beth Bye, Terry B. Gerratana, Gary A. Winfield, Ted Kennedy, Catherine A. Osten, Marilyn V. Moore, Edwin A. Gomes, Mae Flexer

Statement of purpose: To expand the sick leave program to provide earned family and medical leave to certain individuals employed in this state.

Referred to:Joint Committee on Labor and Public Employees

Public hearing date:TBD

How a Bill Becomes a Law

At the beginning of the session, legislators introduce proposed bills. A proposed bill includes a statement of purpose, which describes (usually in general terms) what the bill seeks to do.

The bill is referred to the committee that has jurisdiction over the bill’s subject matter. The House and Senate chairs of the committee typically decide which bills the committee will hear. Often they consult with the committee’s ranking members (the committee’s senior minority party representative and senator). The committee may have the Legislative Commissioners Office draft the bill in legal language before it is heard, although this is not common.

Legislators, agency representatives, lobbyists, and the public can testify at the hearing. After the hearing, the committee can vote to draft the bill if it has not already been drafted. The committee can then vote to give the bill a favorable report or take no action. The committee can report the bill to another committee, which can report it out in its original form, amend it, or take no action. More commonly, the committee that originates the bill reports it to the floor of the House or Senate, depending on whether it is a House bill or Senate Bill.

When the bill is reported to the floor, it gets a file. The file includes the drafted bill, an analysis of what it does, and its fiscal impact on the state government and municipalities. The House and Senate routinely refer bills to a second committee. For example, a bill establishing a new program will be referred to the Appropriations Committee if the program requires additional staff. The second committee can report the bill out in its original form, recommend adoption of an amendment, or take no action. Complex bills can go through three or more committees.

The House or Senate can vote on the bill, amend it, or take no action. If passed, the bill (with any adopted amendments) goes to the second chamber. The second chamber votes on the bill and each adopted amendment. If the chamber adopts the bill in concurrence, i.e., with the same language, the bill goes to the governor. If the second chamber adopts a version of the bill that differs from the version passed in the first chamber, the bill goes back to the first chamber. For example, if the House adopts a bill with House amendments “A” and “B” and the Senate adds Senate Amendment “A”, the bill goes back to the House. If the House passes the bill in concurrence, i.e., with all three amendments, the bill goes to the governor. If the chambers do not agree, they appoint a conference committee, which can develop compromise language which then goes to each chamber for a vote.

The governor can sign or reject a bill passed by both chambers. The legislature can overturn a veto by a two-thirds vote in each chamber.