Sections

Neighborhoods

Features

WNHH Radio

Follow Us

NHI Newsletter

Legal Notices

Government/ Community Links

Obama In, Columbus Out?

(5) Comments | Post a Comment | E-mail the Author

Posted to: Schools, True Vote

One historic figure might see his name on a school in Beaver Hills and a bridge in West River, while another might get his scrubbed off a building in Fair Haven.

That possibility emerged as the Board of Education’s School Facilities Naming Committee convened its first meeting in recent memory on Monday afternoon to receive proposals for three name changes.

During the hourlong discussion about how to vet those names, the committee members suggested that another school might need a change, too.

Christopher Peak Photo

The committee kicked back into gear after Reggie Mayo gave the go-ahead to name a pedestrian footbridge at Barnard Environmental Studies Magnet School after former President Barack Obama, without following the rules in the board’s bylaws.

“He said, ‘We screwed up and didn’t follow the process,” said Darnell Goldson, the board’s president. Here’s how it’s supposed to work: “We form a committee, [the applicants] make presentations, the committee makes recommendations, and the full board approves,” he said.

Because the bridge’s naming wasn’t put to a vote, it’s not official yet. That proposal, along with a petitions to rename Strong School after Obama and dedicate Barnard’s library to Cheryl Coppa, its librarian for two decades who retired early for health reasons last year, will all now go through the committee’s process.

A. Prete Construction

Exactly what makes a good name for a school is still up for debate. As the committee began talking on Monday, the members decided they might eventually want to change Christopher Columbus Family Academy, a name that they said baffled them.

“Christopher Columbus was Italian,” Goldson noted. “I mean, there’s some ethnic conversations around that.”

“You mean ethnic cleansing?” asked Tamiko Jackson-McArthur.

“It was the times, I guess,” Goldson said. “Listen, we have a vibrant South-American community where he did a lot of alleged damage.”

“No, it’s not alleged,” Jackson-McArthur said.

Goldson, who’s not officially on the committee, later clarified that there’s nothing in the works to wipe Columbus’s name off the table. “That item was not on the agenda and was really a side discussion occurring, not an ‘official’ discussion,’” he said in an email.

The committee plans to review its procedures at its next meeting on April 9 at 4 p.m., which could include new provisions for the number of signatures, the district’s share of costs and background investigations for any future naming.

Tags: , , , , ,

Post a Comment

You must be logged in to comment

If you already have an account, please log in here | If not, please .

Comments

posted by: SparkJames on March 30, 2018  1:04pm

I’m in support of this. Let’s have new institution names reflect the people who actually live in the neighborhood. The folks who didn’t flee for the suburbs like the unworldly, McMansion-loving cowards that they are.

posted by: 1644 on March 30, 2018  1:10pm

We celebrate Columbus for his high risk tolerance, not for his treatment of indigenous American peoples.  By today’s standards,  his treatment of them was horrific, although in reality little different that treatment mete out between various American peoples,  or treatment that Europeans mete out to each other.  After all, the Reconquista, with its expulsion of Moslems and Jews, was contemporaneous with Columbus’s voyages.  Moreover, in 1517,  Luther set in motion the Reformation, and the Counter-Reformation, with the Spanish Inquisition and mass killings such as the St. Bart’s Day massacre in France.

posted by: LeeCruz on March 30, 2018  1:30pm

“Christopher Columbus was Italian,” Goldson noted.
Actually this is questioned by some academicians: “Where was Christopher Columbus really from?” Oxforf Univerity Press Blog, May 20, 2015 https://blog.oup.com/2015/05/christopher-columbus-death-anniversary/

posted by: SparkJames on March 30, 2018  1:49pm

1644:
Respectfully, Blah blah blah. It’s 2018. We have access to so much more historical information as well as present day input. Our country is finally starting to grow up.

There are new and truly American heroes who deserve to be enshrined in our profoundly sick, yet evolving, institutions.

posted by: Fairhavener on March 30, 2018  2:36pm

Goldson: get your facts right in addition to “South Americans,” African Americans, Central Americans and Caribbean people also form part of the school and I’d say all of those groups were affected by the eventual slave trade and plundering of the Americas.